A 19-year-old youth named Akash was killed after being hit by a DTC bus in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Sunday. The bus driver fled the scene. Delhi Police have registered a case and are investigating, using CCTV footage to identify the vehicle.
A 19-year-old youth died in a road accident in the Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi, police said on Sunday. As per the Delhi Police officials, "A PCR call was received at around 5:30 PM in the Azadpur area, after which a team from Adarsh Nagar Police Station reached the spot. Upon reaching the scene, it was found that the youth, identified as Akash, was hit by a DTC bus, resulting in his death on the spot."
Driver flees, probe launched
Police stated that the bus driver fled from the scene after the accident. The offending vehicle is being identified with the help of CCTV footage. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)