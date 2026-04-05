A 19-year-old youth named Akash was killed after being hit by a DTC bus in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Sunday. The bus driver fled the scene. Delhi Police have registered a case and are investigating, using CCTV footage to identify the vehicle.

A 19-year-old youth died in a road accident in the Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi, police said on Sunday. As per the Delhi Police officials, "A PCR call was received at around 5:30 PM in the Azadpur area, after which a team from Adarsh Nagar Police Station reached the spot. Upon reaching the scene, it was found that the youth, identified as Akash, was hit by a DTC bus, resulting in his death on the spot."

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Driver flees, probe launched

Police stated that the bus driver fled from the scene after the accident. The offending vehicle is being identified with the help of CCTV footage. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)