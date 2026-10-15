The Dehradun Zoo is preparing for winter by modifying animal diets with items like almonds for birds and jaggery for deer. Heaters and heating bulbs are also being installed to protect reptiles like snakes and crocodiles from the cold.

Winter Diet Modifications

For Birds and Herbivores

The Dehradun Zoo is modifying the diets of its animals and birds to protect them from the winter chill and maintain their health. While birds will be fed almonds, deer will be given jaggery, and bears will enjoy peanuts. Heating bulbs and heaters will also be installed to protect snakes, crocodiles and other reptiles from the cold. The zoo authorities have completed preparations for the seasonal changes in the animals’ diets.During winter, seeds fed to birds are soaked in water a day in advance. They are also provided with seasonal fruits and vegetables, cut into small pieces. Parrot species are given sunflower seeds, which are rich in fat. Some birds are also fed sesame and mustard seeds during the winter months. Pheasants prefer boiled eggs, while macaws are given walnuts throughout the year. Almonds are also added to their diet during winter.

Herbivorous animals are provided with chopped green fodder, along with nutrient-rich prepared feed and mineral mixtures for deer. Jaggery is also added to the deer’s diet during the colder months.

For Carnivores and Bears

Carnivorous animals, meanwhile, continue to receive meat as part of their regular diet. Bears are fed chicken, boiled eggs, roasted peanuts, seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Special Care for Reptiles

Dr Pradeep Mishra said that reptiles, including gharials, crocodiles, snakes and turtles, are also affected by the cold. During winter, they enter a state known as brumation, a period of reduced activity similar to hibernation. During this phase, their movement decreases significantly, and they stop eating. These animals are ectothermic, meaning their body temperature depends on the surrounding environment. To help maintain suitable body temperatures during winter, heating bulbs and heaters are installed in their enclosures.

Official Confirmation of Preparations

Forest Range Officer Dikcha Bhatt said that the Sanctuary installs heaters and adjusts diets to keep wildlife safe.

Speaking to ANI, the officer said, "We house a wide variety of wildlife here. With the winter season fast approaching, we have completed almost all necessary preparations in the animals' night shelters—especially for our carnivores and larger species. We also have a significant number of reptiles, including various types of snakes; for them, we have installed heating bulbs, heaters, and other essential provisions. Our veterinary officer is keeping a strict watch and will oversee adjustments to the animals' diets. We are fully prepared. Maintaining the right temperature is most critical for our reptiles, so we have already installed heating bulbs." (ANI)