Heavy overnight rains in Dehradun and Mussoorie caused floods, damaged homes, shops, and bridges, and inundated Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple. Hundreds evacuated; one death reported, several missing. Authorities urge caution near rivers.

Dehradun witnessed a night of chaos as heavy overnight rainfall triggered flash floods, damaged homes and shops, and swept away a bridge in the early hours of Tuesday. The devastation extended to Mussoorie and surrounding areas, where landslides and flooding left residents on edge.

“Damage have been reported from Sahastradhara and Mal Devta in Dehradun, and also from Mussoorie. Two to three people are said to be missing in Dehradun. A death has been reported from Mussoorie and is being verified,” said Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

Rescue teams, including the SDRF and district police, have shifted 300 to 400 people to safer zones. Relief operations are ongoing in the worst-affected areas.

CM Dhami: “Personally Monitoring the Situation”

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on X that he was in constant touch with local authorities. “Received the sad news of some shops getting damaged due to heavy rains in Sasthdhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations,” he posted.

“I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety,” he added in Hindi.

Song River Swells, Tourists Affected

The torrential rain caused the Song River to overflow, flooding several neighbourhoods. Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sadar, Hari Giri, was quoted as saying in a PTI report: “The water level is rising, and the flow is very strong right now. No deaths have been reported so far. Tourists were staying in the hotels.”

In Dehradun’s IT Park, office basements and cars were submerged in water. “I have been stranded here since 5:30 am. There is a lot of water. The car here has been stuck since last night and is submerged. Water has entered offices and basements,” said Hrithik Sharma, a local resident.

Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Submerged in Floodwaters

In a dramatic turn, the Tamsa river swelled and entered the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of Dehradun’s most revered shrines. Water surged into the temple courtyard and rose up to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe.

Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said, “The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now...”

Locals described harrowing moments inside the cave temple. “Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave... Later, when the water level started increasing, it rose to 10-12ft... The water reached above the 'Shivling'... Somehow, we made our way, and with the help of the rope, we came up...” one local told ANI.

Another resident added, “Due to the strong flow of water, a lot of logs came floating, due to which the temple has faced a lot of damage... In this situation, everyone should stay away from the river...”

Floods Hit Rishikesh Too

The impact was not limited to Dehradun. In Rishikesh, the Chandrabhaga river flowed above danger levels, with water even reaching the highway. The SDRF rescued three people stranded in the river, though several vehicles remain stuck in floodwaters.

With one confirmed death, missing persons, and widespread damage across Uttarakhand, authorities have urged residents and tourists to remain cautious. The state remains on high alert as swollen rivers continue to threaten lives and livelihoods.