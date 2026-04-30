One criminal was killed and a policeman was injured in a late-night encounter in Dehradun. The incident occurred after police chased the accused following a robbery of ₹2 lakh. The criminals shot at the police, who returned fire, killing one.

In a late-night encounter on Wednesday, in Dehradun's Premnagar police station area, one criminal was killed after an exchange of fire with police following a robbery and shooting incident involving ₹2 lakh, officials said.

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According to police, the accused were being chased after the robbery when an encounter took place during which Naresh Rathore sustained injuries after being shot by the criminals. In retaliatory firing by the police, one of the accused was killed on the spot, officials added.

Recalls 2009 Ranveer Fake Encounter Case

The incident comes seventeen years after the widely discussed Ranveer encounter of May 3, 2009, in Dehradun, which had triggered major controversy across Uttarakhand. At the time, police had claimed a criminal was killed in a gunfight, but the case was later found to be a fake encounter, leading to the arrest of several police personnel.

Ranbir Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad and an MBA student from Ghaziabad who went to Dehradun for a job, was killed in a fake encounter.

Delhi High Court Convicts Seven Cops

On Febraury 6, 2018, the Delhi High Court held seven police personnel guilty in connection with the killing of an MBA student in Dehradun on July 3, 2009. The apex court also acquitted 11 others in the case.

A plea was filed in the court by all 18 police personnel challenging the trial court verdict in the case. A two-judge bench comprising Justice S. Murlidhar and Justice I.S. Mehta pronounced the judgment.

Those convicted of murder and criminal conspiracy are the then inspector Santosh Jaiswal and Sub Inspectors Gopal Dutt Bhatt, Rajesh Bisht, Neeraj Kumar, Nitin Chauhan, Chandra Mohan and Constable Ajeet Singh.

Those who have been acquitted from the court are the then constables Satbir Singh, Sunil Saini, Chander Pal, Saurabh Nautiyal, Nagendra Nath, Vikas Chandra Baluni, Sanjay Rawat, Mohan Singh Rana, Inder Bhan Singh, Jaspal Singh Gosain and Manoj Kumar. (ANI)