Amitabh Bachchan's KBC episode featuring 3 women officers sparked claims of political PR. Critics overlook precedent—uniformed personnel have long appeared on TV, honouring service, boosting morale and inspiring young women toward military careers.

Following the release of a promotional video showing celebrated actor and quiz show host Amitabh Bachchan interacting with three women officers of the Indian military, social media has been rife with a new debate.

On X, formerly Twitter, the appearance of the three officers— Indian Army’s Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Indian Navy’s Commander Prerna Deosthalee— on popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), has led to critics making allegations of “PR for politics”. They have voiced concerns, even if misplaced, that this visibility amounts to political publicity or exploitation of patriotism for partisan gains.

Many have objected to the use of military uniforms and public faces of Operation Sindoor, insinuating that this is a new practice, and a new low.

But these comments do not take into account facts and nuances. Here’s an breakdown of the discourse and the facts that have been overshadowed by misplaced criticism.

Publicity vs Recognition: A Key Difference

First, it is crucial to distinguish between publicity and recognition. Publicity is typically sought by politicians and brands; recognition, on the other hand, is the rightful acknowledgment of heroes.

The men and women who sport the uniform of the Indian Armed Forces do not seek out the spotlight. Instead, they earn it through immense sacrifice, discipline, and dedication. It must be understood that recognition of their achievements is not an act of political publicity but a tribute to their valour and service.

In fact, one would argue recognition is crucial to maintaining morale of the forces.

Military Personnel In Uniform On TV Is Not New

Now, on to addressing those who feel as though there is some shift in policy that has, for the first time, allowed military personnel onto a public infotainment program.

Note that serving personnel, including recipients of the Param Vir Chakra and other gallantry awards, have appeared on similar platforms in the past. Their stories of extraordinary bravery have been shared widely, educating the public and inspiring generations. Thus, the three women officers appearing on KBC is not unprecedented in any way.

If anything, it is a continuation of honouring armed forces personnel who have made extraordinary contributions to national security.

Building Civil-Military Communication

Regarding the public-facing part, it is important to understand that communicating the successes of recent operations like Operation Sindoor to the public is crucial. It is in the interest of transparency and awareness.

Both of those are important by themselves, but are also the key to foster national pride and a better understanding of the challenges the military overcomes.

It is for this very reason that the military has established protocols on when its personnel can make public appearances while in uniform.

Showcasing Nari Shakti In The Military

Lastly, the Indian Army, both in action and spirit, does not distinguish between genders. Whether the officers are men or women, their courage and commitment are equally respected and celebrated. Highlighting women officers alongside their male counterparts reflects the progressive ethos of the armed forces and inspires young women across the nation to consider a career in the military.

Recognition of our armed forces’ achievements should never be misconstrued as political posturing. It is simply a deserved homage to those who serve, protect, and inspire us every day.

(Ashu Mann is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. He was awarded the Vice Chief of the Army Staff Commendation card on Army Day 2025. He is pursuing a PhD from Amity University, Noida, in Defence and Strategic Studies. His research focuses include the India-China territorial dispute, great power rivalry, and Chinese foreign policy.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views or stance of the organization. The organization assumes no responsibility for the content shared.