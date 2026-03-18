TMC's Kunal Ghosh and Tapash Chatterjee express gratitude after being named candidates for the West Bengal polls. Party chief Mamata Banerjee announced 291 candidates, setting up a Bhabanipur clash with BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Candidates React to Nomination

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh expressed happiness in being chosen as the party's candidate for West Bengal Assembly elections from the Beleghata constituency in Kolkata, and thanked the people for putting their trust in him. Kunal Ghosh, while talking to the reporters, said, "I thank our leaders, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, for showing their trust and confidence in me. Beleghata is my home constituency, so I am confident..."

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On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday fielded sitting candidate Tapash Chatterjee from the Rajarhat New Town assembly constituency for the forthcoming state polls. Tapash Chatterjee, while speaking to ANI, said, " I have received the ticket from the TMC... I have served the public for the past 5 years... I am obliged, and I thank the people..."

AITC Unveils Candidate List for 291 Seats

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced the 291 names of candidates for West Bengal assembly seats ahead of polling, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The vote counting will be conducted on May 4.

Key Contests and Candidate Changes

Addressing the press conferences, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). The Anit Thapa party Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha will contest from Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong assembly constituencies. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati seat, Trinamool Congress Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata seat, and Dr Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat.

However, Former Education Minister Parth Chatterjee did not get a ticket from Behala Paschim, and in his place, Ratna Chatterjee will contest this time.

On seat distribution, Banerjee confirmed, "Three seats TMC will not fight, we have discussed this with Anit Thapa. 291 seats TMC will contest."

Banerjee Slams BJP, Raises Concerns Over Central Forces

Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and questioning its strategy ahead of the 2026 state elections, she alleged that the BJP has created an LPG gas crisis. Banerjee said, "Before I announce the candidate list, I thank the people of Bengal. I dedicate Maa Maati Manush Banglar Sanskriti to all, and release the candidate list of 294 seats. I want to say something to the BJP - why are you afraid? Don't create a gas crisis if you want to fight; come to the ground in a proper way. ECI, you did a brilliant game... BJP has no chance. This time your seats will decrease as compared to the last time. This is the fight of Astitva of West Bengal. Bengal will win. 'Dilli ka laddu' will not win."

Banerjee also raised concerns over central administration in the state, claiming that all her power was removed by the BJP-led NDA government. She added, "All power of mine they removed. If there are any issues like natural calamities, who will take responsibility? If law and order issues arise, who will take responsibility? All my officers who are Bengali are removed, even non-Bengali officers like Vinit Kumar and Murlidhar. Central forces deployed - who will take their responsibility? Outsiders are here because they carry money. If anything happens here, don't blame me."