Sarthal, a picturesque tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, has received fresh snowfall, turning it into a winter wonderland. The snow-clad landscape is attracting tourists as authorities work to restore connectivity in the region.

The picturesque hill station of Bani in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, has witnessed fresh snowfall in its popular tourist destination, Sarthal, turning the entire landscape into a breathtaking winter wonderland.

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Located approximately 175 kilometres from the district headquarters, Kathua's Lakhanpur, Sarthal is known for its serene environment, towering mountains, lush meadows, flowing streams, and dense forests that symbolise the natural beauty of the region. After the recent snowfall, the area has been covered in a thick white blanket, attracting attention from nature lovers and potential tourists.

A Breathtaking White Paradise

The snow-clad peaks, misty valleys, and pristine surroundings offer a perfect escape for visitors seeking peace and scenic charm. The fresh snowfall has transformed the serene hills of Sarthal into a breathtaking white paradise, offering a mesmerising view that perfectly captures the essence of winter tourism in the region.

The stunning landscape, as seen in the latest visuals, showcases snow-covered valleys, winding roads cutting through the hills, and tall pine trees standing gracefully amidst the white blanket. The beautifully curved mountain road, partially cleared of snow, adds to the charm of the destination, making it look like a scene straight out of a postcard. The contrast of dark asphalt against the pristine snow highlights the accessibility and natural beauty of the area at the same time.

Surrounded by majestic mountains and dotted with dense forests, Sarthal reflects nature in its purest form. The calm atmosphere, fresh mountain air, and scenic vistas make it an ideal getaway for tourists seeking peace and adventure alike. With such captivating views emerging after the recent snowfall, the region is once again drawing attention as a must-visit winter destination.

Efforts to Restore Connectivity

Authorities and road maintenance teams are actively working to ensure smooth connectivity, further enhancing the tourism potential of this hidden gem in Kathua district. The current snowfall has not only enhanced the beauty of the area but also opened new tourism opportunities, inviting travellers to witness the untouched charm of Sarthal in its full glory. Meanwhile, efforts have been initiated to restore connectivity in the region.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started snow clearance operations on the Bani-Bhaderwah road to ensure smooth Transportation. BRO Officer Sandeep Pandey said that continuous snow clearance work is being carried out by the 69 RCC. He further stated that the road is expected to be fully cleared and reopened for vehicular movement within the next five days. (ANI)