A KBC Independence Day special featuring Operation Sindoor officers in uniform has sparked a political row with opposition leaders and social media users accusing government of politicising Armed Forces and linking the move to commercial interests.

A political row has erupted over the appearance of three Armed Forces officers involved in Operation Sindoor on the Independence Day special episode of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Kerala Congress and other opposition voices objected to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Major Prerna Deosthalee appearing in uniform on a private entertainment show and discussing a military operation with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Allegations of political mileage and commercial interest

Kerala Congress said such an act 'would be unthinkable in any serious nation with a professional military' and accused the Modi government of turning the armed forces into a political tool for image-building.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that the channel’s parent company, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), which holds broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup till 2031, is using the officers' appearance alongside cricket coverage of the India vs Pakistan match for revenue. She wrote on X, 'Join the dots', linking the episode's timing and promotion to both Independence Day celebrations and cricket match viewership.

Some social media users echoed this criticism, calling the move a 'PR stunt' and accusing the government of using soldiers to gain political mileage.

One user wrote, 'Our forces are to defend the nation, not a politician's brand', while another questioned if such appearances were ever allowed in 'any serious country' after a military operation.

The KBC special episode is set to air on August 15, with a short teaser already shared online. The promo shows Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the three officers on stage. In the teaser, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi explains that Operation Sindoor was launched in response to repeated terror acts by Pakistan, including the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which soldiers were killed. She says, "A response was necessary, and that’s why Operation Sindoor was planned."

The episode will feature the officers sharing details of the mission, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. Both Colonel Sofiya and Wing Commander Vyomika had earlier addressed press briefings during the operation itself.

Uniform regulations in social settings

According to existing regulations, Armed Forces personnel are generally discouraged from wearing uniforms in purely social venues like restaurants, hotels or while shopping. An exception is made for official social functions, such as those in the Officers' Mess. While it is likely that the officers obtained clearance from the concerned department before appearing on KBC, the fact that they wore uniforms and spoke about a military operation on a private entertainment show has triggered heated debate.

A debate on dignity and publicity

Supporters argue that showcasing the officers on a popular national platform during Independence Day week honours their bravery and inspires citizens.

Critics, however, maintain that military operations should not be used in entertainment programming, especially when the officers are still in active service. The controversy highlights a broader question about where the line should be drawn between public recognition for the Armed Forces and the use of their image in commercial or political contexts.