Operation Sindoor marked a turning point in India’s military strategy, with Rafale jets using SCALP missiles and HAMMER bombs to inflict precise, devastating damage on Pakistan’s terror and defense infrastructure, redefining precision-based warfare.

By Major General (Dr) Ashok Kumar, VSM(R), Kargil War Veteran:

The ongoing Operation Sindoor, launched in the aftermath of Pakistan-sponsored terror in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people, is part of India’s response as Pakistan-backed terrorism crossed the Indian red line once again.

Massive response was initiated by India in the morning hours of May 7 creating unprecedented damage on terrorist infrastructure including killing of more than 100 terrorists. The attacks went beyond POK and attacked Headquarters of LET and JEM in Bahawalpur and Muridke with precision attacks sparing civilians as well as military infrastructure.

Our response was timely, focussing only on the intended targets related to terrorists and their infrastucture and avoiding Pakistan’s military infrastructures consciously despite them being in the range and India having the requisite capability.

India clearly indicated its intention not to escalate the conflict having avenged the Pahalgam terrorist strike but Pakistan chose to respond. Such an act by Pakistan resulted in unparalleled Indian response thereafter in the morning of May 10 striking at Length & Breadth of the country hitting at Pakistani radars, airfields, aircraft and other such assets.

The damage was so devastating that it forced Pakistan DGMO to contact Indian DGMO requesting for a ceasefire which was agreed to pause Operation Sindoor without terminating it as Pakistani response and sincerity needs to be watched specially given its past unreliable conduct.

Indian Armed Forces used a wide range of weapon systems based on the precise targeting requirements. While the Army Air Defence guns and missiles along with such assets of Air Force neutralised all kind of aerial threats coming from Pakistan in totality displaying the invincibility of Indian Air Defence, the attacking weapons, aerial platforms, missiles and precision & smart munitions from India wrote a new chapter damaging Pakistani assets which will have a lasting impact for times to come.

India even at this stage exercised caution wherein it initially focused on the Air Defence elements and later graduated to the Pakistani airfields in response to Pakistan’s Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

While the impact of all weapon systems has been very effective and precise, Rafale aircraft stole the show. SCALP EG Cruise Missiles of Rafale aircraft having a range of more than 500 kms with 450 Kg warhead capable of penetrating hardened structures with multiple means of guidance have caused the much of asymmetric damage on Pakistani assets seen by the world.

This Rafale aircraft was also equipped with AASM Hammer Guided Bombs with 70 Kms range even at high altitudes with guidance enabled launch which suited the precision based attacks. It will be statement of fact that bulk damage done by Indian Air Force was by using SCALP missiles and Hammer bombs launched from Rafales during Operation Sindoor. The SCALP missiles and Hammer Guided bombs launched from the Rafales became the preferred choice during Operation Sindoor by Indian Air Force.

Rafales were not only known for their best performance based on their stated characteristics which were tried and tested under peace conditions but came out with flying colours during real operations during Operation Sindoor hitting every target selected in the precise manner and missing none thus displaying 100 percent mission accomplishment.

It’s timely induction in IAF has resulted in providing the decisive wins. It is due to this reason that the Government has ordered 26 Rafale aircraft in the marine version besides 36 which were ordered for IAF.

This aircraft was best in its class when procured and continues till date in the similar profile despite wrongful claims and narrations being built by Pakistan, China and some western nations wherein Pakistan is trying to address its domestic constituency to save its face but China & other western nations are bandwagoning due to perceived loss to their defence export market in the world and therefore, they are propelling a wrong narrative about Rafale despite it being the star performer during Operation Sindoor and a preferred choice of Indian Air Force.

The Chinese manufactured J10 aircraft failed miserably during this operation. Even US owned F-16 could not make any impacts. As against these ,Rafales damaged Pakistani assets using its high end SCALP missiles and Hammer bombs through precision targeting. The fleet of Rafales succeeded in creating unprecedented damages on even protected Pakistani assets.

Rafale fleet remains battle ready even on this date to hit Pakistani assets should Pakistan create any unacceptable act of any kind which is not acceptable to India. The precision targeting unleashed by India was unveiling of a new Indian Strategic war fighting.

This success of our weapon systems used by India with precise targeting shook the confidence of Pakistan , China and some Western countries. A negative narrative related to our chosen weapon systems with undisputed success was started by the Chinese and Western countries so that the importer countries can buy their products.

The Chinese narrative did not hold ground as poor quality of Chinese equipments came to the fore in front of the entire world resulting in importing countries moving away from China besides the stocks of China being affected adversely.

A factual and statistical professional analysis reveals that the maximum damage caused on Pakistani assets was due to our selection of specific targets followed by precision targeting. The Indian Government and the Defence forces have increased trust in these weapon systems/ platforms. More Nos are required to build up more capability in our Air Force in addition to operationalising Tejas and MMCA.

The chosen and used weapon systems during Operation Sindoor will continue to remain mainstay of Indian war fighting now as well as in coming years including increased reliance on SCALP missiles and HAMMER Guided Bombs. Precision based strategic warfighting is going to stay for times to come.

(The author is a Kargil War veteran and DG CENJOWS)