Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday said that UNESCO's action to inscribe Deepawali in the Intangible Heritage List shows that India is heading towards being 'Vishwaguru'. "UNESCO's action tells us that we are heading towards being 'Vishwaguru'. First, everyone accepted Yoga and now they are accepting our festivals. This shows that our culture and festivals are so enriched, and the world is also acknowledging this," he said.

Political Leaders Hail UNESCO's Decision

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Kumari Selja said that it is a matter of "Pride" that the festival of Diwali has been inscribed on the UNESCO intangible Heritage List. Speaking to ANI, she said, "It is a matter of pride for the people of the country that UNESCO has included our purest festival, Diwali, on the World Heritage list. People across the world celebrate Diwali, for it to be recognised on the world stage is a matter of pride."

Deepavali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated with vibrant decorations, festive gatherings, and spectacular firework displays across India, has long been a symbol of hope, light, and the victory of good over evil. Recognising the festival's cultural and social importance, UNESCO has officially added it to its Intangible Heritage List.

Calling it a "proud moment", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed it and said that "this signifies the importance of our ancient cultural ethos even in the modern era." "Proud moment for India as Deepavali enters the UNESCO's intangible heritage list. This signifies the importance of our ancient cultural ethos even in the modern era. The festival of lights has inspired us since antiquity to believe in the victory of the good and the righteous. It is now profoundly heartening that it will encourage global well-being. @UNESCO," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the inscription of the Diwali festival on the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List. In a post on X, the PM said, "People in India and around the world are thrilled. For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will further boost the festival's global popularity. May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity. @UNESCO"

UNESCO's Official Recognition and Description

UNESCO has inscribed the festival of Deepavali in its list of intangible cultural heritage, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on Wednesday. Describing the festival, UNESCO said on its official website, "Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is a light festival celebrated annually by diverse individuals and communities across India, that marks the last harvest of the year and the start of a new year and new season. Based on the lunar calendar, it falls on the new moon in October or November and lasts several days. It is a joyous occasion that symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. During this time, people clean and decorate their homes and public spaces, light lamps and candles, set off fireworks, and offer prayers for prosperity and new beginnings".

Other Indian Elements on UNESCO's List

In 2008, Ramlila- the traditional performance of Ramayana was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. In 2024, the festival of Navroz from India was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. Garba from Gujarat (2023), Durga Puja in Kolkata (2021), Kumbh Mela (2017), Yoga (2016), and the traditional brass and copper craft of utensil-making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab (2014) are some of the other Indian elements on the list.

Understanding Intangible Cultural Heritage

Intangible cultural heritage, as UNESCO defines it, includes the practices, knowledge, expressions, objects, and spaces that communities see as part of their cultural identity. Passed down over generations, this heritage evolves, strengthening cultural identity and appreciation of diversity. For the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, UNESCO adopted the 2003 Convention on October 17, 2003, during its 32nd General Conference in Paris. The Convention responded to global concerns that living cultural traditions, oral practices, performing arts, social customs, rituals, knowledge systems, and craftsmanship were increasingly threatened by globalisation, social change, and limited resources. (ANI)