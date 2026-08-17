PM Modi congratulated the new BJP National Office Bearers, praising the team's mix of experience and youth. He expressed confidence they will strengthen the party and focus on public service. The new team includes Smriti Irani and Vasundhara Raje.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressing confidence that the new team will work towards strengthening the party and focusing on public service.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that the new team is a blend of organisational experience and youthful energy. "Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Emphasising the role of the new team in the party's growth, PM Modi further added, "I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them."

BJP unveils new national team

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled the new national team, including of new, young and experienced leaders. The party also saw women's representation.

General Secretaries

BL Santosh will continue in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation). Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been entrusted with the key responsibilities as general secretaries.

The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief.

National Vice Presidents

The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya , Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Six among 13 new vice presidents are women.

National Secretaries

Kavita Patidar - Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran - Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh - Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma - Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel - Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak - Delhi, Phangnon Konyak - Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav - Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony - Keralam, M. Venkateshan - Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga - West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu - Bihar, Swadesh Singh - Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman - Assam, Rohan Gupta - Gujarat, Jai Prakash - Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Other Key Appointments

Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility as National Treasurer of the party.

The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge.

Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh

Anil Baluni, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor. The co-convenors are Ashish Usha Agrawal - Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari - Delhi and Siddharth Yadav - Delhi.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as Social Media Convenor. (ANI)