Chandigarh Police have filed four separate FIRs in connection with protests by the Quami Insaf Morcha on August 15. The cases involve unlawful assembly, obstruction, possession of weapons, and attempts to breach police barricades. Several arrests have been made.

Chandigarh Police have registered four separate cases in connection with protests and alleged attempts to breach police barricades during a gathering organised by the Quami Insaf Morcha (QIM) and other organisations on August 15. The cases involve allegations of unlawful assembly, obstruction of police personnel, violation of prohibitory orders, possession of weapons and damage to public property.

Eight Arrested for Unlawful Assembly

In the first case, an FIR dated August 15, 2026, was registered at Police Station North under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, on the complaint of SI Vivek Kumar. According to the police, a large number of people had assembled near Punjab Lok Bhawan in Sector 6 during a march organised by QIM and other organisations as part of the law-and-order arrangements. Eight persons were arrested in the case. The arrested persons have been identified as Emaan Singh Mann, Rachhpal Singh, Sant Baba Charanjit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Jasvir Singh, Gurpant Singh, Mandeep Kaur and Rajinder Kaur Sran. Police said further investigation in the case is underway.

Protesters with Weapons Attempt to Breach Barricades

In another major case, FIR No. 137 dated August 15, 2026, was registered at Police Station Sector 36 under multiple provisions of the BNS, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The FIR was registered on the complaint of ASI Het Ram in connection with an incident at Mattour Barrier on the Sector 51/52 dividing road, where a large gathering of QIM members and supporters allegedly blocked the road and attempted to break through police barricades to enter Chandigarh. According to the police, some protesters were carrying posters and weapons, including swords, axes and spears, while raising slogans demanding the release of Sikh detainees. The case has been registered against Bapu Gurcharan Singh, Gurdeep Bathinda, Sukhjinder Singh Khosa, Sukh Gill Moga, Pal Singh France, Baba Raja Raj Singh, Gurvinder Singh Bhangu, Surjeet Phool, Bhana Sidhu, Baljit Singh Khalsa, Lakha Sidhana, Amitoz Mann, Navdeep Jalbera and others involved in the incident. Investigation in the case has been taken up.

FIR Names MP Simranjit Mann; Accused of Using Ambulance as Disguise

Meanwhile, an FIR, dated August 15, 2026, was registered at Police Station North under Sections 217, 223, 353(1)(b) and 3(5) of the BNS and Section 9 of the Punjab Security of State Act, 1953. The case relates to a QIM protest at Heera Singh Chowk, where protesters allegedly violated orders issued by the District Magistrate and obstructed police personnel deployed for law-and-order duty. Police alleged that the protesters attempted to cross the barricades and created an obstruction at the spot. The FIR names Simranjit Singh Mann, Dpinder Partap Singh, Gopal Singh and Gurpreet Singh as accused. Police further alleged that Simranjit Singh Mann attempted to evade the police by disguising himself as a patient and sitting inside an ambulance.

Swords Seized from Vehicles, Nine Arrested

In the fourth case, FIR No. 106 dated August 15, 2026, was registered at Police Station East, Sector 26, under Sections 223 and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. According to the complaint filed by ASI Vikram, the police received information during patrolling and preventive checking about two suspicious vehicles stopped at the Sector 7/8 dividing road. The vehicles were allegedly carrying persons associated with QIM. Nine persons were found in the two vehicles. During the search, police recovered four swords, two from each vehicle. The vehicles and weapons were seized as part of the investigation. The nine arrested persons have been identified as Tarun Jain, Harkirat Singh, Fathe Singh, Gurshant Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Harjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Avtar Singh and Sandeep Kumar, all linked to Ludhiana, Punjab, according to police. Further investigation is underway in all the cases. (ANI)