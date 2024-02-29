Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sheikh Shahjahan's close aide Aamir Ali Gazi arrested from Jharkhand; check details

    Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grab by numerous women in Sandeshkhali, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday and subsequently placed in a 10-day police custody.

    Sheikh Shahjahan's close aide Aamir Ali Gazi has been arrested by West Bengal Police from Jharkhand gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    In a significant development, Aamir Ali Gazi, a close aide of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, was arrested by the West Bengal Police on Thursday (February 29) in Jharkhand. Gazi had been wanted in connection with multiple cases involving sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas.

    The arrest of Aamir Ali Gazi unfolded as part of the ongoing investigations into the Sandeshkhali case, where Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates face allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing. Gazi's arrest precedes the apprehension of Shahjahan, who had been evading law enforcement for 55 days.

    Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali row accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 years

    Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grab by numerous women in Sandeshkhali, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday and subsequently placed in a 10-day police custody. The Bengal police team, after monitoring Shahjahan's activities for several days, executed the arrest in the North 24 Parganas district. Following his apprehension, Shahjahan was brought before the Basirhat court.

    The arrest follows a recent order from Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, who directed the inclusion of Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sandeshkhali case. On February 26, the High Court Justice issued a notice in the case, stating, "There is no reason to not arrest him."

    Amidst the unfolding Sandeshkhali unrest, where several women endured days of sexual assault and land grabbing, the Trinamool Congress took decisive action on February 29 by suspending Sheikh Shahjahan for six years. This move, in response to Shahjahan's arrest, came just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to West Bengal.

    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    Indore Former Congress councillor Anwar Kadri enters journalist's house with gun, beats him; WATCH CCTV video gcw

    Indore: Former Congress councillor Anwar Kadri enters journalist's house with gun, beats him; WATCH CCTV video

    From rescuer to victim: DDA demolishes home of rat-hole miner who saved 41 in Uttarkashi tunnel collapse AJR

    From rescuer to victim: DDA demolishes home of rat-hole miner who saved 41 in Uttarkashi tunnel collapse

    Belagavi shocker! Woman stripped naked, assaulted allegedly over land dispute vkp

    Belagavi shocker! Woman stripped naked, assaulted allegedly over land dispute

    Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali row accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 years AJR

    Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali row accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 years

    Recent Stories

    football BREAKING Juventus star Paul Pogba banned from football for four years due to doping snt

    BREAKING: French star Paul Pogba banned from football for four years due to doping

    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    3 states in 2 days: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth crores in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar

    cricket Shubman Gill's heartwarming gesture: Meets Gujarat Titans teammate's father at Ranchi airport osf

    Shubman Gill's heartwarming gesture: Meets Gujarat Titans teammate's father at Ranchi airport

    Indore Former Congress councillor Anwar Kadri enters journalist's house with gun, beats him; WATCH CCTV video gcw

    Indore: Former Congress councillor Anwar Kadri enters journalist's house with gun, beats him; WATCH CCTV video

    Iran successfully launches 'Pars 1' Satellite into orbit with Russian assistance, West to react harshly avv

    Iran successfully launches 'Pars 1' Satellite into orbit with Russian assistance, West to react harshly

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon