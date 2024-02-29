Sheikh Shahjahan's close aide Aamir Ali Gazi arrested from Jharkhand; check details

Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grab by numerous women in Sandeshkhali, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday and subsequently placed in a 10-day police custody.

In a significant development, Aamir Ali Gazi, a close aide of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, was arrested by the West Bengal Police on Thursday (February 29) in Jharkhand. Gazi had been wanted in connection with multiple cases involving sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas.

The arrest of Aamir Ali Gazi unfolded as part of the ongoing investigations into the Sandeshkhali case, where Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates face allegations of sexual atrocities and land grabbing. Gazi's arrest precedes the apprehension of Shahjahan, who had been evading law enforcement for 55 days.

Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grab by numerous women in Sandeshkhali, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday and subsequently placed in a 10-day police custody. The Bengal police team, after monitoring Shahjahan's activities for several days, executed the arrest in the North 24 Parganas district. Following his apprehension, Shahjahan was brought before the Basirhat court.

The arrest follows a recent order from Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, who directed the inclusion of Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sandeshkhali case. On February 26, the High Court Justice issued a notice in the case, stating, "There is no reason to not arrest him."

Amidst the unfolding Sandeshkhali unrest, where several women endured days of sexual assault and land grabbing, the Trinamool Congress took decisive action on February 29 by suspending Sheikh Shahjahan for six years. This move, in response to Shahjahan's arrest, came just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to West Bengal.

