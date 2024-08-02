Death toll climbs to 33 as heavy rains devastate Uttarakhand, Himachal; Army joins rescue efforts (WATCH)

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration have been deployed to retrieve bodies. A total of 35 people have been rescued from various locations, with officials using drones to locate missing persons.

The death toll rose to 33 on Friday (August 2) after severe rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Several people were reported injured, and over 50 are still missing. Torrential rains have washed away houses, bridges, and roads, causing widespread devastation. In Himachal Pradesh, the death toll rose to seven on Friday after cloudbursts in several areas of Kullu district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to visit the affected areas today. Over 50 people are still missing following the incident.

Officials have recovered seven bodies – three each in Shimla and Mandi, and one in Kullu. Rescuers are racing against time, scrambling through uprooted trees and collapsed buildings to find survivors.

Several state and national highways have been blocked by landslides, including the Manali-Chandigarh National Highway, which has been damaged in multiple places. A breach was reported in Malana Dam in Kullu, but officials said the situation is under control.

The Indian Army has established a control center at Jhakeri, working alongside the state government’s control center under the District Collector of Shimla. Around 20 houses have been completely washed away and buried under boulders and debris. The strong water flow in the Nala and its confluence with the Satluj River is hampering rescue work. Rescue operations were halted at 5 pm due to heavy rains and resumed at 7 am with the use of earth-moving equipment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured that rescue and relief operations are in full swing and he will visit the most affected areas. "Rescue and relief operations are in full swing. I am going to visit the spot where a number of people are missing. If the sunlight comes out, the rescue operation can be carried out with much more speed. We can recover the bodies only when sunlight comes out. Currently, around 49 people are missing. Our current motive is to rescue the 4 trapped people and recover the bodies trapped under the debris. I request tourists not to go near waterfalls and rivers," Sukhu said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, said she would meet the affected people in the state. "It's very saddening for us. The life of people living in the mountains is tough. Every year such tragedies come and damage the lives and property of the people of Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister have taken reports on all the things and have given assurance that more help through relief funds will be provided. I'll also meet different ministers to seek as much help as I can get. After my work is completed here, I’ll visit Himachal to meet people in their tough times," Kangana added.

In Uttarakhand, heavy rain has claimed 13 lives and washed away several homes. Three people died in Tehri and two in Dehradun, while two Kanwar yatris drowned in another incident. Hundreds of people were left stranded as torrential rains triggered landslides and caused rivers to swell in the hilly state.

The Indian Air Force has deployed one Chinook and a Mi-17V5 helicopter to carry out relief and rescue operations in the Kedar valley of Uttarakhand, working in coordination with state government authorities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken stock of the situation in the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday that the Home Minister assured all possible assistance for the safety of the people and the devotees.

