    Gujarat becomes 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' state; every house now has access to tap water

    Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Government of India, announced on August 15, 2019, from the ramparts of Red Fort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mission's goal is to provide potable tap water to every rural household in the country in sufficient quantity, of prescribed quality, and on a consistent and long-term basis by 2024.

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 7:46 PM IST

    Gujarat was declared a 'Har Ghar Jal' state on Wednesday, meaning that all rural households have access to safe drinking water via taps, ensuring that 'No One is Left Out.' According to government statistics, all 91,73,378 homes in the state now have water connections.

    Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi tweeted that every household in the state now has access to running water.

    "Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of #NewYear Gujarat declared as 100% #HarGharJal state," Sanghavi Tweeted. Gujarat's every household now has 'Jal' thanks to the eminent leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp Ji, and the efforts of Shri @Rushikeshmla Ji.

     

    Gujarat's Water Supply Department tweeted, "Today marks a watershed moment in Gujarat's history, as the state becomes completely water-connected. Every rural household is now linked to an individual FHTC, which provides safe, adequate, and consistent drinking water."

    "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Saheb and Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp Ji, the government has added another milestone in the state's development journey in the new year," said Rushikesh Patel, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Water Resource and Water Supply. Gujarat BJP General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela tweeted, "Everyone's yielded fruitful results!"

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2022, 8:05 PM IST
