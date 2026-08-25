Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and CM Samrat Choudhary led a state function in Patna to pay floral tributes to former Chief Minister Bindeshwari Prasad Mandal on his birth anniversary, honouring his contributions to social justice.

Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary paid floral tributes to former Bihar Chief Minister Bindeshwari Prasad Mandal on his birth anniversary in Patna on Tuesday. A state function was organised near Mandal's life-size statue at the Deshratna Marg and Circular Road intersection, where the Governor and Chief Minister offered floral tributes.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar, Cooperative Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, MLA Shyam Rajak, MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh alias Gandhiji, other public representatives, and members of Mandal's family also paid tribute to the former Chief Minister. Mandal's grandson, Dr Manish Mandal, and other family members were also present at the event. Artists from the Information and Public Relations Department performed aarti and offered prayers during the ceremony. National songs, the national anthem, the Bihar anthem and patriotic songs were also performed. The event was held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bindeshwari Prasad Mandal, who served as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

CM Choudhary recalls Mandal's legacy

Earlier in the day, CM Choudhary recalled Mandal's contribution to social justice and the rights of backward and deprived communities. In a post on X, Choudhary described Mandal as the architect of the Mandal Commission and a pioneer of social justice. "On the birth anniversary of Bindeshwari Prasad Mandal Ji, the architect of the Mandal Commission and pioneer of social justice, former Chief Minister of Bihar, I pay my humble respects," Choudhary said.

मंडल कमीशन के जनक एवं सामाजिक न्याय के प्रणेता, बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बिंदेश्वरी प्रसाद मंडल जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन। पिछड़ों, शोषितों एवं वंचितों के अधिकारों के लिए उनका संघर्ष सदैव प्रेरणादायी रहेगा।#bpmandalji pic.twitter.com/KJxdx9ydO6 — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) August 25, 2026

He added that Mandal's struggle for the rights of backward, exploited and deprived sections would continue to inspire people. "His struggle for the rights of the backward, exploited, and deprived will remain forever inspiring," he said.

Who was Bindeshwari Prasad Mandal?

Bindeshwari Prasad Mandal, also known as BP Mandal (1918-1982), was a transformative Indian politician and social reformer who fundamentally reshaped the nation's political landscape. He began his political career with the Indian National Congress and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1952. He later served as the seventh Chief Minister of Bihar for 30 days in 1968. (ANI)