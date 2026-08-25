The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), India's largest pilot body, has written to the Civil Aviation Minister, seeking formal recognition as a stakeholder in formulating aviation policy, safety regulations, and investigations under MoCA, DGCA, and AAIB.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), India's oldest and largest body of professional pilots, has sought formal recognition as a stakeholder in aviation policy formulation and safety matters under the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

In a letter dated August 24 to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, FIP requested inclusion in the formulation of safety regulations, investigations and matters affecting flight operations. "I write on behalf of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) to respectfully request the inclusion of FIP as a recognized stakeholder in the formulation of aviation, safety regulations, investigations, and other matters affecting flight operation under the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)," the letter stated.

Pilots as Primary Stakeholders

FIP said it comprises current and former airline, corporate, helicopter and military pilots with extensive operational experience. It said pilots are primary operators of the aviation system and are directly affected by policies on safety, fatigue management, training standards, licensing, flight operations, psychoactive substance testing, occurrence reporting and accident prevention.

Citing Global Best Practices

The letter further added, "We respectfully submit that meaningful stakeholder participation is a fundamental principle of modern aviation governance. Leading aviation authorities worldwide, including those in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the European Union, routinely engage pilot associations and professional bodies while developing regulations and safety initiatives. Such engagement ensures that operational realities are considered, enhances regulatory acceptance, and ultimately strengthens aviation safety outcomes."

Past Assurances Yet to be Met

FIP said that during interactions with the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (Rajya Sabha) and the Public Accounts Committee in December 2025, assurances were provided that FIP would be consulted on aviation safety and policy matters, but a structured mechanism is yet to be established.

Key Areas for Collaboration

Stating that India is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets, FIP listed areas that would benefit from its expertise, including Flight and Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and Fatigue Risk Management Systems (FRMS), flight safety and occurrence reporting, pilot training and competency standards, psychoactive substance testing, accident prevention, Safety Management Systems, runway safety, accident investigation processes, airspace modernization, aviation cybersecurity, pilot recruitment and retention, human factors and emerging aviation technologies.

FIP's Formal Requests to the Ministry

FIP requested the Ministry to recognise it as a permanent stakeholder, include its representatives in relevant committees and task forces of MoCA, DGCA and AAIB, establish a formal consultation mechanism for draft regulations and Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs), invite FIP to safety forums and workshops, and institutionalise pilot representation in safety-related decision-making. (ANI)