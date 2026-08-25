A relative of a victim of the 2003 Nadimarg massacre has demanded the case be reopened, similar to how the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has reopened other cases involving the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir.

A relative of a victim of the 2003 Nadimarg massacre in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 24 people were killed, demanded the reopening of the case after the State Investigation Agency (SIA) reopened several cases involving the killings of Kashmiri Pandits, including the 1998 Wandhama massacre in Ganderbal. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the relative of the victim remembered the horrors of the day 24 Kashmiri Pandits were allegedly killed by militants.

'Culprits should be punished'

He said that if the government wants, it can solve the case and punish the culprits. He said, "I was on duty when I heard the news that some militants had come and killed them. We ran there, but nothing remained there after the massacre. First they snatched guns from the police personnel, then after identifying the houses, they broke into them. They held people at gunpoint, looted gold and money. Then they gathered them and riddled them with bullets." "If the government wants, anything can happen. If they want, they can bring the culprits in 15 days. We have hope, but who knows, the case might again be kept in waiting. The culprits should be punished, despite being Hindu or Muslim. Who gave the right to kill a human? They should do it, and we will thank the government," he added.

SIA reopens multiple cases involving Kashmiri Pandit killings

In March 2003, allegedly, 24 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by militants in Pulwama. The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has reopened several cases. In the Wandhama massacre, 23 Kashmiri Pandits were allegedly killed by terrorists. The agency is also probing the killings of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute for Medical Sciences (SKIMS) nurse Sarla Bhat, author Sarvanand Kole Premi, BJP leader Tika Lal Taploo and Judge Neelkanth Ganju.

Earlier this month, the SIA conducted searches at nine locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit double murder case. (ANI)