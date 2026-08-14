Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan defended global trade agreements for farmers and slammed the Opposition. He also met Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and discussed a farmer-centric ethanol policy with a delegation from the All India Kisan Coordination Committee.

Chouhan Slams Opposition, Defends Farmer Trade Deals

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday accused the Opposition of objecting to trade agreements made with countries around the world for farmers, saying such agreements were concluded keeping the national interest, farmers' welfare, and public interest paramount.

Speaking in Chandigarh, Chouhan said, "I want to say from the sacred land of Chandigarh that whatever agreements have been made with countries around the world for farmers have been made keeping the national interest, farmers' interest and public interest paramount. It is a matter of great sadness that the Opposition has problems with this as well."

Also targeting the Congress over the conduct of the Leader of Opposition, Chouhan said, "Everyone saw the behaviour of the Leader of Opposition yesterday. Congress has insulted women across the world by using inappropriate language for the Prime Minister of an independent and sovereign nation."

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Chouhan said he had a cordial meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence in Chandigarh. He said, "Today, at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister's Residence) located in Chandigarh, I had a cordial meeting with Haryana's popular Chief Minister Shri @NayabSainiBJP ji."

Farmers' Delegation Discusses Ethanol Policy

Meanwhile, on August 4, a delegation from the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) met Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, they emphasised that ethanol offers a significant opportunity for agriculture, provided the policy is farmer-centric and fair crop prices reach the farmers directly.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh listened attentively to the leaders' suggestions and assured them that the government would seriously consider the farmers' views on ethanol. He stated that farmers are akin to God to him and that the doors of Krishi Bhawan are always open to them.

Farmer leaders from across the country hold open dialogue on ethanol at Krishi Bhawan. The meeting was attended by farmer leaders from across the country, including representatives from Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

While the meeting focused on ethanol, farmers' income, MSP, markets, and national agricultural policy, the farmers clearly expressed their support for ethanol. They emphasised, however, that the actual benefits of the program must reach the farmers, rather than being limited to companies or middlemen. (ANI)