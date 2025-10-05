Cyclone Shakti has intensified into a severe storm, causing hazardous conditions across India. Coastal Maharashtra is on alert for heavy rain and strong winds, while landslides have struck Darjeeling and North Bengal.

India is currently grappling with extreme weather as Cyclone Shakti intensifies into a severe storm, creating hazardous conditions in multiple states. Residents and travellers are being urged to exercise caution, with authorities warning against non-essential travel to affected areas. The cyclone is causing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and landslides, making several popular tourist and residential areas unsafe.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Coastal Maharashtra Faces Severe Storm Warnings

Coastal Maharashtra is at the forefront of Cyclone Shakti’s impact. Cities including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar are experiencing persistent showers, while Palghar may see particularly heavy downpours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for squally weather and rough sea conditions, warning of wind speeds reaching up to 100 kmph along the Gujarat-Maharashtra coastline.

Authorities have activated disaster management teams and advised residents to stay indoors. Local officials have urged fishermen and coastal communities to avoid venturing into the sea, while travellers are cautioned against visiting beaches or coastal roads until conditions improve.

Darjeeling and North Bengal Hit by Landslides

In the northern part of the country, Darjeeling and surrounding sub-Himalayan districts such as Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar are under a red alert due to continuous heavy rains. Landslides have already caused significant damage, with a recent incident in Mirik claiming six lives. The Dudia Iron Bridge connecting Mirik and Kurseong has collapsed, and several village roads leading to national highways remain buried under mud, leaving communities isolated.

The IMD has forecast that heavy rains will continue until Monday morning, but recovery and restoration of roads and essential services may take several more days. Authorities are advising locals and tourists alike to avoid visiting these areas and to remain alert to further landslide risks.

Flooding Disrupts Life in Bihar

Meanwhile, in Bihar, 28 districts including Patna, Gaya, Rohtas, Bhagalpur, and Darbhanga are experiencing flash floods after several days of incessant rainfall. Waterlogging has submerged vehicles, disrupted offices, hospitals, and schools, and caused mud house collapses in multiple areas.

Residents are being urged to stay cautious, avoid travelling on flooded roads, and remain prepared for potential evacuations as rivers continue to swell.