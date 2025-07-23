Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Cyclone alert issued? Check forecast HERE
After continuous rain, the heat is rising again in West Bengal. Due to a cyclonic circulation in the North Bay of Bengal, there's a chance of rain returning to the state from Thursday
After days of continuous rain, the weather has completely changed since yesterday. The heat has increased across the state.
The weather will change again. The remnants of China's Typhoon Wipha remain as a cyclone in the North Bay of Bengal, which will affect this state.
Due to this, rain will increase from Thursday. There is a possibility of heavy rain until Monday. Very heavy rain is likely from Thursday.
Due to the low pressure, the North and Central Bay of Bengal will be rough. Strong winds will blow at a speed of 45 to 55 kilometers. Fishermen have been advised to return to the coast by Wednesday evening.
It will also rain in South Bengal. The sky will be overcast today, Wednesday. The sky will be cloudy today. There is a strong possibility of scattered rain today.
Today the maximum temperature in the city will be 35 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius.
Rain is expected to increase from Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall will occur in some places.
From Thursday, there will be very heavy rain in Bankura, East and West Medinipur, South 24 Parganas. There will be scattered rain in other districts including Kolkata.
Rain will increase from Friday. There is a possibility of very heavy rain in several districts including Purulia, East and West Medinipur.
Overall, the weather is about to change again. Rain will start from Thursday. Although the sky will be cloudy throughout the day today, there is no possibility of rain.
