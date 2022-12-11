Cyclone Mandous: One dead, over 5000 hectares of crop damaged in Andhra Pradesh; check details

On Saturday, K Padmavathi, a resident of Darjipalli village in YSR Kadapa district died due to wall collapse. A total of 4,647.4 hectares of agriculture and 532.68 hectares of horticulture crops were damaged due to rains while 170 houses were destroyed.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed at least one person's death in rain-related incidents and over 1,000 people lodged in relief camps following heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone 'Mandous', in some southern districts of the state.

It is reportedly said that SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts were on alert due to the possibility of flash floods in minor rivers such as Kandaleru, Maneru and Swarnamuki.

According to a government status report as on 8:30 am on Sunday, the list of vulnerable mandals and villages have been sent to the district administrations for taking necessary precautionary measures.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state on December 11 and 12, it said.

As many as 140 SDRF and 95 NDRF personnel have been deployed in four districts to be pressed into service in case of any eventuality.

Cyclone alert messages have been sent through common alert protocol (CAP) to over one crore subscribers spread across the six districts, which are likely to be affected due to heavy rains during December 8-10.

(With inputs from PTI)