Cyclone Mandous: Heavy rains predicted in Tamil Nadu, red alert in 13 districts; 10 points

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that cyclonic storm 'Mandous' is expected to move west-northwestwards and cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota on the intervening night of December 9-10. The IMD said that the cyclonic storm is currently lying over the southwest Bay of Bengal, 240 km east-southeast of Karaikal.

In a tweet, the IMD said, "SCS Mandous over SW BoB about 240 km ESE of Karaikal. To move WNW and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of 09 Dec to early hours of 10 Dec."

According to the Met department, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in some places with isolated extremely heavy rain to occur over the Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts of Tamilnadu. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai and Sivaganga districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal.

Here are 10 things you need to know:

1. Schools and colleges in as many as six Tamil Nadu districts will remain shut today. Districts include Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipettai and Kancheepuram.

2. The Chennai civic body asked people not to visit beaches today and not to park their cars under trees. All shops on the beaches have been shut.

3. The cyclonic storm will cross between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph between Friday midnight and early Saturday.

4. The officials have issued red alerts in as many as 13 districts in the state. The cyclone is feared to cause uprooting of trees, consequent power cuts, and inundation.

5. The Tamil Nadu government has advised people to avoid unnecessary travels and keep torch or candles, batteries, dry fruits, and drinking water ready.

6. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its teams in 10 districts. Boats and tree cutters have been deployed in vulnerable areas.

7. A defence release said that the Coast Guard (Eastern Region) has taken several measures in view of the cyclone.

8. The cyclonic storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall in various districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor.

9. The Puducherry government has opened as many as 238 relief centres while NDRF personnel have also arrived in the Union territory.

10. The last cyclones to hit the Tamil Nadu coast were Nivar in 2020, Gaja in 2018, Vardha in 2016, and Thane in 2011.