Cyclone Ditwah is moving northwards along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, expected to come as close as 30 km by Sunday evening. The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts, warning of heavy rain and gale winds up to 90 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Cyclone Ditwah is moving northwards along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.

As of 11:30 am, the cyclone was located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 100 km east-southeast of Cuddalore and Puducherry, and roughly 170 km south-southeast of Chennai. The minimum distance of the centre of the cyclone from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 80 km.

Cyclone's Path and Proximity

IMD said the cyclone is expected to continue moving northwards, staying close and almost parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast for the next 24 hours. By Sunday evening, it is likely to come as close as 30 km from the coastline.

The cyclonic storm is continuously monitored by the Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) at Karaikal and Chennai.

The cyclonic storm is continuously monitored by the Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) at Karaikal and Chennai.

Rainfall Forecast

Chennai is expected to have a cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain today, followed by light to moderate rain on 1 December.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated locations across Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry-Karaikal region between December 2 to 6.

IMD Warnings Issued

IMD has issued a major warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin coast, the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, and the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

Wind and Sea Conditions

Gale winds reaching 60-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, are likely. Wind speeds are expected to reduce slightly on 1 December to 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph.

Red Alert and Heavy Rain Warning

The IMD also issued a red alert for multiple north Tamil Nadu districts, warning of extremely heavy rain in Tiruvallur and Ranipet on Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Vellore, with isolated heavy rain likely in Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Puducherry. (ANI)

