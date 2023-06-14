Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 90 trains remain cancelled in Gujarat as very severe cyclonic storm intensifies

As many as 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the preparedness measures being taken by the Centre and Gujarat state on cyclone 'Biparjoy' at Bhuj, Gujarat.

The Western Railway has said that around 95 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated till June 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15.

Speaking to reporters, Ashok Kumar Misra, the Western Railway General Manager said, "We are continuously monitoring cyclone 'Biparjoy'. We have established a disaster control room at our headquarters and deployed ADRMs at Bhuj, Gandhidam, Porbandar and Okha. Today, some trains have been cancelled due to increased wind speed in Porbandar. All trains going to coastal areas in Gujarat will be cancelled from tomorrow."

"In view of the latest weather forecast of cyclone Biparjoy affecting the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch in the state of Gujarat, various safety and security precautions are being taken by Western Railway for the likely affected areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railway," the Western Railway said.

On Monday, the Director of Information and Publication Railway Board, Shivaji Sutar said that sufficient manpower and machinery have been deployed with adequate preparation to deal with any emergency.

"Disaster Management room has been activated and field staff has been put on alert mode. Emergency control rooms have been opened in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhidham. Additional helpline numbers have also been activated," Shivaji Sutar said.

"We have deployed sufficient manpower and machinery. Our teams have also been alerted. We have sufficient locomotives ready in case of any power failure, and we are also ready with preparation to evacuate people if a train gets stuck anywhere," he added.

According to the official release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is in continuous communication with its Regional Offices in all States of the Western Coast (including Gujarat) with instructions to provide requisite support to the States in their preparedness for the cyclone.

