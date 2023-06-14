WATCH | DMK's Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody after arrest, complains of chest pain

Money laundering case: High drama was witnessed outside the hospital as the DMK leader was brought there. He was seen crying in pain while lying in a car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (June 14) arrested Tamil Nadu Power and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji after conducting searches at premises linked to him in connection with a money laundering case. The ED brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination after the DMK minister complained of chest pain.

According to DMK leaders, Senthil Balaji has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital early on Wednesday, after he complained of uneasiness.

High drama was witnessed outside the hospital as the DMK leader was brought there. He was seen crying in pain while lying in a car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed at Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, where Senthil Balaji has been brought for medical examination.

Speaking to reporters, DMK leader NR Elango said, "Senthil Balaji was picked up by ED and was brought to Omandurar govt hospital. It seems he was not conscious when he was admitted to the hospital. It is totally illegal and an unconstitutional arrest. We will fight it legally."

DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment. We will deal with it legally. We are not afraid of the threatening politics of the BJP-led central government."

"Senthil Balaji was targeted and tortured. The ED kept questioning him continuously for 24 hours. This is totally against human rights. They (ED) have to answer to the people and the court," S Raghupathi, Tamil Nadu Law Minister said.