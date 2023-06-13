Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin condemns searches by ED at state minister V Senthil Balaji's chamber in Secretariat

Last month, the Supreme Court had allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK government in 2014, who also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday (June 13) condemned searches by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at state minister V Senthil Balaji's chamber in the Secretariat. In a statement, the Chief Minister's Officer (CMO) said that the BJP leadership is enacting 'politics of intimidation'.

The ED conducted raids at the residence of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji as part of a money laundering investigation in Chennai, Karur and other places. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed at the Minister's residence.

With Balaji promising full cooperation to the investigating agency, "it is not known what the need was for holding searches at the minister's room in the Secretariat." CM Stalin said. The development comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to the ED searches today, Balaji said he was "ready to extend full cooperation" to the investigating agency. "With what intention they have come, what are they looking for, we will see. Let it get over," he told reporters.

Whether it be the I-T or ED, Balaji assured full cooperation for the authorities concerned, adding whatever explanation will be sought by officials based on documents, will be provided.

The minister, who went for a morning walk, said he took a taxi back home after receiving a message about the raids at his premises.