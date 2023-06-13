Odisha: Explosion at Tata Steel Dhenkenal Power Plant injures 19; check details

Tata Steel has said that it is working closely with relevant authorities on ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

In a recent development, as many as 19 people were injured after an explosion took placce in a blast furnace at Tata Steel in Meramundali in Odisha's Dhenkanal district after which they were admitted to a hospital in Cuttack. The incident took place at 1 pm during inspection work.

In a statement, Tata said, "We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha. The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to a hospital for further treatment."

"Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. The Company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel," it added.

Tata Steel further said that it is working closely with relevant authorities on ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"Safety remains our top priority and we're committed to learning from this incident. We will share updates as and when more details are available," the statement said.

