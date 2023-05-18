Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cultural heritage should not be part of judiciary': Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu

    Jallikattu, also known as "Eruthazhuvuthal", is a bull-taming sport from Tamil Nadu, popular in Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Theni, Pudukkottai and Dindigul districts — known as the Jallikattu belt.

    Cultural heritage should not be part of judiciary Supreme Court upholds validity of Jallikattu gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu government’s law allowing Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport in the state. The top court issued a ruling today regarding a number of appeals contesting the rules in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra that support the bull-taming sport.

    "We will not disrupt the view of the legislature and since the legislature has taken a view that it is part of the cultural heritage of the state," a five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice K M Joseph said.

    “We do not accept the view of Nagaraja that Jallikattu is not a part of the cultural heritage of the State of TN. We do not think that there was sufficient material for the Court to come to that conclusion," the court added.

    Also Read | 'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

    The Supreme Court further noted that despite the violence inherent in "Jallikattu," it cannot be referred to as a blood sport because no weapons are used and no one participates in the competition with the intention of killing the animal.

    The petitions,including one filed by the animal rights body, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), had challenged the Tamil Nadu law which protects ‘Jallikattu’ claiming that the bull-taming sport is a cultural heritage of the state.

    A bull-taming sport from Tamil Nadu known as "Jallikattu" or "Eruthazhuvuthal" is very popular in the districts of Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Theni, Pudukkottai, and Dindigul, together referred to as the "Jallikattu belt."  Jallikattu is celebrated in the second week of January, during the Tamil harvest festival, Pongal.

    Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy; oath on May 20

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role AJR

    'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

    Kerala: Newborn found abandoned in Pathanamthitta; Condition stable anr

    Kerala: Newborn found abandoned in Pathanamthitta; Condition stable

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes anr

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes

    Decision taken DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM gcw

    'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

    major cabinet reshuffle Kiren Rijiju loses law ministry arjun ram meghwal takes charge gcw

    Kiren Rijiju loses Law Ministry, now assigned to Ministry of Earth Sciences

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's househelp arrested after diamond earrings go missing ADC

    Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's househelp arrested after her diamond earrings go missing

    Fast X LEAKED: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's action film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Fast X LEAKED: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role AJR

    'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

    football ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB to be rebranded to Mohun Bagan Super Giant MBSG from June 1-ayh

    ATK Mohun Bagan to be rebranded to Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1

    BTS star V and Jennie spotted walking together in Paris; fans hail, 'Taennie is real' vma

    BTS star V and Jennie spotted walking together in Paris; fans hail, 'Taennie is real'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon