At a large protest in Delhi, a young boy became separated from his mother. Protesters assisted by placing him on a platform and chanting his mother’s name, Preeti Gupta, as a slogan. The chant spread through the crowd, allowing the mother to locate her son quickly.

In the middle of loud slogans, waving placards and thousands of people gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, one chant rose above the rest—not as a political slogan, but as an extraordinary act of kindness.

A heartwarming video from the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest has gone viral after capturing the emotional moment when hundreds of strangers came together to help reunite a young boy with his mother after the two got separated in the massive crowd. The incident has touched millions online, with social media users calling it one of the most wholesome moments to emerge from the high-profile protest.

The video, originally shared by Instagram page @edge.stream, shows the visibly distressed child standing with protesters on an elevated platform after losing sight of his mother. Instead of allowing panic to spread or searching randomly, those nearby devised an unusual yet effective plan.

Check the viral video here:

They began chanting the mother's name like a protest slogan.

"Preeti Gupta kahan hai, aapka bachcha yahan hai" (Preeti Gupta, where are you? Your child is here), the crowd repeatedly shouted. Within moments, the chant spread from one section of the gathering to another as hundreds joined in, ensuring the message travelled across the protest venue.

Also Read: 'Pookie Cop' Goes Viral: Meet Mumbai Policeman Who Won Gen Z Hearts During CJP Protest (WATCH)

Their collective effort worked.

Hearing the chants echoing through the venue, the child's mother located the crowd and rushed towards her son. The young boy immediately ran into her arms, ending an anxious few minutes with an emotional reunion. People nearby smiled, applauded and cheered as the mother embraced her child, turning a tense situation into a memorable display of humanity.

The Instagram page that shared the clip described the moment as a reminder of the goodness that can emerge even in the largest crowds.

"A peaceful protest turned into a heartbreaking moment when a little boy was suddenly separated from his mother in the middle of the massive crowd... A beautiful reminder that even in the biggest crowds, humanity can still bring people home."

The post quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with thousands praising the quick thinking of the protesters.

Among the most-liked reactions was one user who wrote: "Safest protest ever."

Many others said the incident proved that compassion can prevail even during emotionally charged public gatherings. Several users remarked that the crowd's spontaneous coordination restored their faith in humanity, while others described the reunion as "the best thing on the internet today."

The viral clip emerged from the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where students and young aspirants had gathered to demand greater transparency and accountability over the NEET examination paper leak. The youth-led movement drew nationwide attention before being called off after the Centre accepted key demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While the protest generated headlines for its political significance, this touching episode has become a powerful reminder that empathy can unite complete strangers. For many online, the video wasn't just about a lost child finding his mother—it was about how humanity can still shine through, even in the middle of one of the country's largest public demonstrations.

Also Read: ‘Sonam, It’s Done Bro’: Memes Flood Social Media After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation