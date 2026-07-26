Following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a viral meme trend has swept social media. The trend centers on the catchphrase "Sonam, it's done bro," originating from a clip of actor Salman Khan.

The internet has found its newest viral obsession. Social media platforms are overflowing with memes based on the phrase "Sonam, it's done bro" following the resignation of senior BJP leader and former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. What began as a political development quickly transformed into a full-fledged meme fest, with users across X, Instagram and other platforms flooding timelines with humorous edits, reaction posts and pop-culture references.

The trend gained momentum soon after news of Pradhan's resignation surfaced. As discussions around the political development unfolded online, meme creators seized upon the now-famous phrase "Sonam, it's done bro," turning it into a catchphrase for everything from completing everyday tasks to celebrating life's small victories. Within hours, the expression had become one of the most talked-about topics on social media.

Check out the memes here:

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A large number of users paired the phrase with scenes from popular films, television shows and sporting moments, while others used it to describe situations such as finishing assignments, clearing interviews, paying bills or completing difficult projects. The phrase soon evolved beyond politics, becoming a humorous template that people adapted to countless everyday scenarios.

One widely shared post read, "Sonam, it's done bro," alongside a celebratory reaction image, while another joked that the phrase had become the internet's latest way of announcing success. Several users commented that it perfectly captured the excitement of finally getting something accomplished, regardless of how big or small the achievement was.

One of the biggest trends on X was the now-viral phrase, "Sonam, it's done bro." The catchphrase originated from a recently viral clip featuring Salman Khan, in which the actor casually says, "Sonam, it's done bro." Since then, it has become a popular internet reaction, with users posting it to celebrate completing long-pending tasks, achieving milestones or simply announcing that something has finally been accomplished.

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The meme wave also demonstrated how quickly internet culture can transform a single phrase into a viral trend. Social media users created photo edits, GIFs and short videos using the expression, with many adding their own creative twists. Others remarked that the phrase was likely to remain part of online conversations long after the political news cycle moved on.

Although the memes were rooted in a real political event, much of the online conversation shifted away from politics and focused instead on the humour surrounding the catchphrase. Internet users from different backgrounds joined the trend, proving once again how quickly viral content can transcend its original context.

The flood of memes also highlighted the growing role of social media in shaping public conversations. Viral phrases, especially those linked to major news events, often develop a life of their own as users reinterpret them through humour and relatable experiences.

From witty one-liners to elaborate video edits, "Sonam, it's done bro" has rapidly become one of the internet's biggest viral moments, demonstrating how social media can turn even a serious political development into a shared cultural phenomenon. As the memes continue to circulate, the phrase shows no signs of disappearing from timelines anytime soon.

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