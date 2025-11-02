Veteran Karnataka batter Karun Nair scored a brilliant double century against Kerala in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26. Coming after a ton in the previous game, the knock sends a strong message to selectors as he eyes a national team comeback.

Karnataka veteran batter Karun Nair has sent a strong message to the BCCI selectors with a statement-making double century on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 match against Kerala at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Karun Nair returned to play domestic cricket after being dropped from the Test squad following the England tour, where he scored 205 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 25.62 in 8 innings. During the squad for the West Indies Test series, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that he was expecting ‘a bit more’ from the veteran Karnataka batter.

The 33-year-old was not picked for India A’s ongoing two unofficial Tests against South Africa A, indicating that he had slipped down from the pecking order in the selectors’ plans as the selectors appeared to be focusing on grooming and nurturing young players for the future, with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Devdutt Padikkal being looked as the next generation of red-ball batters, leaving Karun on the fringes of selectors’ radar despite experience and pedigree.

Karun Nair Let Bat do the Talking

Following his exclusion from the Test squad and the ongoing India A series against South Africa, Karun Nair was quite determined to make a strong statement through performances. Though the veteran batter was disappointed to have gotten another opportunity after his comeback in the England tour, he apparently channeled that frustration into motivation.

In his last Ranji Trophy outing against Goa in Shivamogga, Karun Nair played an unbeaten knock of 174 off 267 balls, including 14 and 3 sixes, in the first innings. The 33-year-old was the lone warrior for Karnataka as his marathon innings guided the team to 371 in the first innings, signalling he was very much in the hunt for red-ball honours. Karun carried on his momentum into the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Kerala, where he scored a double century.

At Day 1 stumps, Karun Nair was unbeaten on 142 off 251 balls as Karnataka posted a total of 319/3 in 90 overs. On Day 2, Karun converted his overnight score into a majestic double century, steering Karnataka past the 450-run mark and firmly placing them in control of the contest while sending a clear reminder of his red-ball prowess.

Scroll to load tweet…

Karnataka veteran batter Karun Nair’s century and double century in back-to-back matches of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season showcase his hunger, determination, and unwavering commitment to reclaim his place in the national setup. The 33-year-old had not only discovered his rhythm but also reminded everyone of his class and temperament that made him a triple centurion in Test cricket.

Fans React to Karun Nair’s Double Century

Karun Nair’s double century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Kerala has caught the attention of the fans and cricket enthusiasts, who were thrilled to see the seasoned batter back in sublime touch.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), several cricket enthusiasts lavished praise on the veteran Karnataka batter for making a statement with his bat, hailing his ‘strong comeback’ after a phase of setbacks and overlooking at the national level.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Karun Nair made his way back to the India Test squad for the England tour on the back of his impressive Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season, amassing 863 runs, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 53.93 in nine matches. Nair will be aiming to replicate his red-ball consistency from that season as he looks to push his case once again for the national selection.

In his Test career, Karun Nair has amassed 579 runs, including a triple century and a fifty, at an average of 41.35 in 10 matches. Karun is the second Indian batter after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in the history of Test cricket.