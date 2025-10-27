Image Credit : Getty

The veteran Indian batters Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair questioned the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee over their exclusion from the India Test squad. Karun and Rahana are currently playing the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, representing Karnataka and Mumbai, respectively.

Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane recently made statements in their respective outings in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The Karnataka batter played an unbeaten innings of 174 off 264 balls in the first innings of the ongoing match against Goa at KSCA Navule Stadium in Shimoga. Rahane, who stepped down from Mumbai captaincy ahead of the domestic season, scored 159 off 303 balls in the first innings against Chhattisgarh at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground at BKC in Mumbai.

The two veteran Indian batters, Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane, used their performances as a statement to the selectors, reminding them of their calibre in red-ball cricket. Both players have been out of favour as the selectors are giving opportunities to young players in the Indian Test team.