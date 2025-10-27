- Home
Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair questioned the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel after being left out of the India Test squad. Both scored centuries in the Ranji Trophy and expressed disappointment over poor communication despite strong domestic form.
Rahane and Agarkar Slam Agarkar-led Selection Committee
The veteran Indian batters Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair questioned the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee over their exclusion from the India Test squad. Karun and Rahana are currently playing the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, representing Karnataka and Mumbai, respectively.
Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane recently made statements in their respective outings in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The Karnataka batter played an unbeaten innings of 174 off 264 balls in the first innings of the ongoing match against Goa at KSCA Navule Stadium in Shimoga. Rahane, who stepped down from Mumbai captaincy ahead of the domestic season, scored 159 off 303 balls in the first innings against Chhattisgarh at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground at BKC in Mumbai.
The two veteran Indian batters, Karun Nair and Ajinkya Rahane, used their performances as a statement to the selectors, reminding them of their calibre in red-ball cricket. Both players have been out of favour as the selectors are giving opportunities to young players in the Indian Test team.
‘Age is Just a Number’
Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from the India Test squad following the defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship Final, wherein he was India’s highest run-getter with 135 runs. Since then, the veteran Mumbai batter has been grinding hard on the domestic circuit in his bid to make a comeback to the India Test side over the last two years.
After Day 2 of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh, the 37-year-old dismissed the age factor behind his non-selection and highlighted the importance of intent, passion, and dedication towards the game.
“Age is just a number. If you have the experience, if you’re still playing domestic cricket, if you’re giving your best, selectors should consider that. It’s not about age. It’s about intent, passion, and hard work.” Rahane told reporters.
Experienced Players Should Not Be Ignored
Ajinkya Rahane believes that experienced players should get more chances rather than being sidelined after one or two poor series, adding that there was no communication from the selectors with regards to his future.
“Before that comeback, I played two years of domestic cricket and did really well. I performed in the IPL too. But after that, there was no communication,” the former Mumbai captain said.
“After playing so much cricket for India, I felt something was different. I thought an experienced player like me should get more chances. But there was no communication,” he added.
Ajinkya Rahane has been India’s reliable middle-order batter for Team India in Tests. In his Test career, Rahane has amassed 5077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 in 85 matches.
Karun Nair Disappointed over his Test snub
Karun Nair made his comeback to the Test side following his domestic season with Vidarbha, but did not live up to the expectations of the selectors as he could score 205 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 25.62 in 8 innings. The chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, stated that he was expecting ‘a bit more’ from the veteran Karnataka batter while announcing the squad for the West Indies Test series.
Speaking after the Day 2 Karnataka Ranji Trophy match against Goa, Karun expressed his disappointment to have dropped from the Test squad for the West Indies series and the upcoming South Africa A series, adding that he ‘deserves a lot better’ from the selection committee.
“Obviously, it is quite disappointing. After the last two years I’ve had, I think I deserved a lot better. More than a series," Karun Nair.
Karun Nair made his way back to the India Test squad on the back of his impressive Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season, amassing 863 runs, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 53.93 in nine matches.
Karun Not Giving Up
Though selectors may have moved on from him, Karun Nair is determined to keep performing consistently in domestic cricket and force his way back into the national setup.
“Honestly, what target can I have next? All I want to do is to play for the country. If you’re not able to do that, the next thing would be to try and win games for the side you are playing for,” he added.
In his Test career, Karun Nair has amassed 579 runs, including a triple century and a fifty, at an average of 41.35 in 10 matches. Karun is the second Indian batter after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in the history of Test cricket.