Maharashtra Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is set to take the oath as India's 15th Vice President on September 12 and will also assume the role of Rajya Sabha Chairman. The oath ceremony of Vice President-designate will take place at 10:05 am. Radhakrishnan would be administered the Oath of Office by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The NDA's candidate was elected as India's Vice President after securing a decisive 452 votes in the recent election. His opponent, joint Opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy, received 300 votes. The vote counting held on Tuesday evening confirmed Radhakrishnan’s clear victory, further strengthening the NDA’s position in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, participated in the voting process, reflecting strong political engagement.

The Vice Presidential elections

Radhakrishnan was elected India's 15th Vice President on Tuesday evening after winning by a large margin in a high-profile election. He secured 452 votes, defeating Justice B. Sudershan Reddy of the INDIA bloc, who received 300 votes. The election saw a remarkable 98.20% voter turnout, with 767 out of 781 Members of Parliament casting their vote. Fifteen votes were invalid, and 13 MPs abstained, including members from Biju Janata Dal, Bharath Rashtra Samithi, Shiromani Akali Dal, and one independent MP.

A proud mother on son becomes Vice President

Janaki Ammal, mother of Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan, shared her happiness from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. She said she named her son after Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the then President of India, as both were teachers. Her husband once asked if she hoped their son would one day hold high office. "After 62 years, just as my husband said, it has come true. I feel very happy about it," she said, expressing pride and joy in his achievement.

BJP leaders hail Vice Presidential election result

BJP leaders described the result as historic and unprecedented. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP MP, said the victory reflected strong unity among NDA allies and wide support that went beyond party lines. “All NDA allies supported him, and the outcome exceeded expectations,” Trivedi said. Manoj Tiwari, another BJP MP, called the win “the victory of patriots,” saying it showed the voice of conscience prevailing over political divides.

Jagdambika Pal, BJP MP, underlined the wide acceptance of Radhakrishnan by noting that he received more votes than the NDA’s total strength, proving that many opposition MPs also supported him. VD Sharma criticized the opposition, saying their strategy of lies and deceit failed, and they did not even get the votes they should have. BJP MP Naveen Jindal expressed happiness, calling it a moment of national pride and joy.

PM Modi meets CP Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally met CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi to congratulate him on the victory. PM Modi was accompanied by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi and JP Nadda.

CP Radhakrishnan's win is especially significant as the Vice President's seat had been vacant since July 21, 2025, when Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons. As the Vice President of India, Radhakrishnan will also serve as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament.

Radhakrishnan as Governor

Before becoming the NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee, Radhakrishnan was serving as the Governor of Maharashtra, a post he held since July 31, 2024. Earlier, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. Between March and July 2024, he also held additional responsibilities as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tirrupur, Tamil Nadu, CP Radhakrishnan has a long career in public service. He served two terms as a Member of Parliament representing Coimbatore. His political experience and administrative roles have been praised by many, which contributed to his broad support in this election.

This decisive win reinforces the NDA’s strength in Parliament and signals strong cross-party consensus on his leadership. The election, held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday, ended with celebrations in the NDA camp, as well as calls for unity across political lines for the country’s development.