    Covid unlikely to be eliminated, but no major outbreak in India: Experts

    Director of the SKIMS Hospital in Kashmir, Dr Parvaiz Koul, made the remarks in the context of highly transmissible Omicron strains, primarily BF.7, causing a spike in coronavirus cases in many countries, including China. Koul said, "It's uncertain when or if Covid will become endemic, but it's unlikely to be eliminated."
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    Covid is unlikely to be eliminated; however, there is little chance of a significant outbreak in India in the next two months, a top infectious diseases expert said on Friday, December 30, 2022. 

    Director of the SKIMS Hospital in Kashmir, Dr Parvaiz Koul, made the remarks in the context of highly transmissible Omicron strains primarily BF.7, causing a spike in coronavirus cases in many countries, including China. 

    A leading pulmonologist and researcher on infectious diseases, Koul said, "It's uncertain when or if Covid will become endemic, but it's unlikely to be eliminated. We may occasionally see outbreaks if new mutations emerge, as in China. In India, it appears unlikely that a significant new outbreak will occur in the next two to three months."

    Koul tweeted that India had an advantage in dealing with Covid due to widespread hybrid immunity but that the high-risk group may require a booster dose.
     
    There is an "advantage due to widespread hybrid immunity, though those at high risk may require a booster if significant time has passed since the last dose," he said. In addition, Koul said, "Those who have not already received any precautionary (booster) dose must. Watch for government guidelines." 

    Earlier this week, Koul said that credible modelling data does not predict a major Covid wave in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "Modeling data from credible agencies (such as the University of Washington) predict a low circulation of the virus in J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) in the coming weeks, but models can go horribly wrong," he said.

    "So, as advised, remain calm, take routine precautions, and vaccinate if you haven't already. Safety comes in handy. Better to be safe than sorry," said the director of SKIMS Hospital. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
