'Ensure treatment for everyone': Health Minister directs hospitals amid Covid mock drills

In the wake of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in China, mock drills were held in a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure their readiness to deal with any eventuality related to Covid-19.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (December 27) directed all hospital staff across the country to ensure that everyone gets treatment in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases as mock drills to ascertain preparedness began today.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, Mandaviya said, "To make sure there isn't a Covid surge in the country, PM Narendra Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if the covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment."

At a meeting with doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday, the Health Minister said, "Based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises, one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country tomorrow. Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response."

On Tuesday, the mock drill focussed on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained in Covid-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases, healthcare workers trained in the operation of PSA plants, etc.

On Saturday, referring to the surge in Covid-19 trajectory in many countries around the world, the Union Health Ministry underlined that it was necessary that in all states and UTs requisite public health measures are put in place to meet any exigencies.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Preparedness of Covid-19 health facilities is crucial to ensure that states and districts are in a state of readiness to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases."