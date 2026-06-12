Nampally Court returned a petition against Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan, citing no jurisdiction over public representatives. The non-disclosure of this case, involving sexual assault allegations, led to the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination.

The Nampally Court returned a petition filed against Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan and others, over the grounds that the court does not have the jurisdiction to entertain the plea on the former or current public representatives, Ravi Shankar Jandyala, advocate representing Congress, said.

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The non-disclosure of this case led to the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh. The case was filed by a party worker alleging that the alleging that Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy of Narayanpet had sexually assaulted and threatened her. The complainant had also alleged that she requested Meenakshi Natarajan, who was the Congress in-charge at that time, and others to take action against the accused.

Court Lacks Jurisdiction over Public Representatives

Speaking about his argument in the court, Ravi Shankar Jandyala said, "Second, third, fourth, fifth respondents, including the General Secretary, are either MLC or a present sitting MLA or a present minister or ex-MP. Therefore, this court has no jurisdiction to issue a summons before taking cognisance.... Without looking into those aspects, summons are issued to us... The court accepted my contention and said fine.... The court asked us to substantiate our contention. Therefore, we filed a memo into the section. Immediately after taking cognisance of the memo, the court has returned it and said that you file it in an appropriate court. This court has no jurisdiction to entertain this petition at all... It is only a return to facilitate the complainant to take it back and file it in the appropriate court."

Complainant Alleges Political Influence

The Complainant Srilatha alleged that the Congress has been trying to "influence" the case and the leadership, instead of taking action against Shivakumar Reddy have pushed her aside. "I filed a complaint in 2022 against Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy because of harassment, which is under trial in the court. They say that it's a fake case... They closed my case because of political pressure and said that there was a lack of evidence," she said.

"I approached high command. I sent several messages to them to kindly suspend him (Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy) from the party... They have not done it. Then I approached Meenakshi Natarajan to ask them for the suspension letter. She told me he has already been suspended from the party. Then I questioned her, when he is already suspended, how is he on the official stage?... They are damaging my case. 50 members, advocates, some congressmen and Vamshi Chand Reddy were in the court hall to influence the judicial system," she added.

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Nomination

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected Meenakshi Natarajan's plea over her Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh The Supreme Court stated, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition, and it is hereby dismissed," while clarifying that its observations on Natarajan's nomination would not prejudice any election petition that may be instituted before the jurisdictional High Court.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Natarajan, had argued that charges had not been framed against her, which is a requirement under the Representation of the People's Act (RoP) for rejection of nomination papers. Meanwhile, in protest, Congress leaders staged a Satyagraha in New Delhi earlier in the day to express their dissent against the handling of the matter by the EC. (ANI)