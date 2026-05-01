The Rouse Avenue court extended the CBI custody of Delhi Police Inspector Subhash Chand, arrested in a bribery case. The custody was extended for one day to recover a mobile phone the accused allegedly destroyed to hide evidence.

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the CBI custody of Inspector Subhash Chand of Delhi Police posted at Narcotics Cell, Dwarka. He has been arrested in an alleged case of demanding a bribe from a person for not implicating him in a narcotics case.

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Special CBI Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat extended the CBI custody of Subhash Chand for one day. He has to be produced before the court on Thursday. He was produced before the court after expiry of one day of CBI custody.

Custody sought to recover destroyed evidence

While seeking further custody, the CBI said that police custody is required to recover the mobile phone, which the accused destroyed. CBI's counsel Neel Mani submitted that one day further custody is required for the purposes of taking the Accused at the spot where he destroyed the mobile phone and the manner in which it was done.

Previous arrest and recovery

Earlier, the CBI arrested Constable Ajay Kumar in the present case. A huge recovery of cash and valuable items has been effected during the search by the CBI.