In a major setback, the Madurai Bench of the High Court has cancelled the government jobs that were given to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede. This decision has created a huge political storm.

Back in September 2025, a massive stampede broke out during a public meeting organised by the TVK party in Karur district. It was a terrible tragedy, and 41 people from 36 families lost their lives.

Right after the incident, the families received compensation. The Tamil Nadu government gave ₹10 lakh to each family, while the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) gave ₹20 lakh each. Other political parties also pitched in with financial help.

Later, the TVK, led by Vijay, won the assembly elections and formed the government. On July 10th, the new government gave government jobs to 31 family members of the victims. But this move was super controversial and led to a lot of debate.

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Following this, a case was filed at the Madurai Bench of the High Court challenging the government's decision. After hearing the case, the court has now cancelled the government order that provided these jobs.

During the hearing, the court asked the Tamil Nadu government some tough questions. 'People die in road accidents every day. What if their families also ask for government jobs? What about the families of those who die in accidents at the Sivakasi firecracker factories?' the court questioned.

The court also suggested that instead of giving jobs, the government should focus on providing skill development training to the affected families.

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