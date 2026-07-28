Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the State Commission for Scheduled Castes on reaching the SKOCH Award-2026 semi-finals. The commission was honoured for its "Welfare of Scheduled Castes" initiative and praised for its dedication.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Castes on qualifying for the semi-finals of the prestigious SKOCH Award-2026. The Commission has been recognised as a semi-finalist and has received the SKOCH Order of Merit for its initiative, "Welfare of Scheduled Castes."

The Chairman of the HP State Commission for Scheduled Castes, Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman, along with members Digvijay Malhotra, Dr Vijay Dogra, and Kumari Shalini Jamwal, met the Chief Minister here today and apprised him of this achievement.

CM Appreciates Commission's Efforts

The Chief Minister said that this national-level recognition reflects the Commission's dedicated efforts towards safeguarding the rights and welfare of the Scheduled Castes community in the state. He stated that the achievement was a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh and would inspire other institutions to work with greater commitment and transparency for the welfare of the people.

Shri Sukhu appreciated the Chairman, members, and officers of the Commission for their sincere efforts and dedication in promoting social justice and ensuring the effective implementation of welfare measures for Scheduled Castes. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Commission would continue to work with the same zeal and commitment and bring further laurels to the state in the future. (ANI)