Vice President CP Radhakrishnan released five commemorative books marking four years of President Droupadi Murmu's presidency. The President received the first copies of the books at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday released and presented the first set of five commemorative books, marking four years of the Presidency of President Droupadi Murmu, to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On completion of four years of the Presidency of President Droupadi Murmu, four books, Rashtrapati Bhavan: Rashtra Ka Bhavan, Seva aur Samvedana, Samaveshi Sahbhagita and Bharatiyata Ka Utsav, were released today at Rashtrapati Bhavan. These books are published by the Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Besides these books, another book in Odia, Ama Rastrapati Ama Gourav, was also released. Ama Rastrapati Ama Gourav is a collection of articles on the President.

President Droupadi Murmu received first copies of publications on her Presidency from Vice President of India Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan who formally released these at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and… pic.twitter.com/efvYFj0Sh3 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 28, 2026

The books were released in the august presence of President Murmu, Vice-President Radhakrishnan, and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan.

President Murmu on Responsibility and Inspiring Citizens

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, speaking on the occasion, the President said that the titles of these books reflect our faith in inclusive democracy. She expressed confidence that these illustrated compilations will introduce readers to the traditions, functioning and multiple facets of Rashtrapati Bhavan. She stated that their true significance lies in their ability to inspire fellow citizens to move forward on the path of progress while taking pride in their heritage.

The President said that when she assumed the office of the President of India on July 25, 2022, it was a matter of responsibility for her, even more than an honour. She stated that over the past four years, she had discharged her duties with this very sense of obligation. She said that whenever she meets people, especially the youth, at Rashtrapati Bhavan or during her visits to various States, she encourages them to remain rooted in ethical values and to work towards the progress of the nation and society. She said that she urges women to become self-reliant and to move forward on the path of progress with self-confidence. When interacting with members of tribal communities, she requests them to preserve their cultural heritage while also joining the mainstream of development. Whenever she travels abroad, she meets the Indian community in those countries and encourages them to contribute to India's journey of development.

VP Radhakrishnan Commends President's Character and Dedication

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said that the occasion held special personal significance for him, recalling his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand. He noted that during his extensive travels across the State, people from all walks of life spoke with great warmth and admiration about Droupadi Murmu's tenure as Governor. As per the release, he observed that citizens fondly remembered the dignity with which she discharged her constitutional responsibilities, her deep personal connect with the people, and her empathy and genuine concern for tribal communities, the underprivileged and the youth. "Such goodwill cannot be earned by office alone; it is earned through character, compassion and dedication to the people," he said.

Efforts to Decolonise and Increase Accessibility

Highlighting several initiatives undertaken during President Murmu's tenure, the Vice-President referred to the renaming of the historic Mughal Gardens as Amrit Udyan, the opening of Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan in Dehradun to the public, efforts to make Rashtrapati Bhavan more Divyangjan-friendly, and the replacement of the bust of Sir Edwin Lutyens with that of Bharat Ratna Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the last Governor-General of India. He said these initiatives reflected a conscious effort to free national institutions from the colonial mindset while bringing the institution of the Presidency closer to the people.

Symbolism of the Commemorative Books

Referring to the publications, Shri Radhakrishnan said Seva aur Samvedana highlights the values of service and empathy that have characterised President Murmu's public life, while Samaveshi Sahbhagita reflects her conviction that India's development must be inclusive and participatory. He said Bharatiyata Ka Utsav celebrates the timeless values of India's civilisation and its remarkable cultural diversity, adding that President Murmu has consistently highlighted India's cultural richness, local traditions and spiritual heritage that unite the nation while celebrating its diversity.

Recalling the release of the Constitution of India in the Santhali language in the Ol Chiki script by the President, the Vice-President described it as a momentous occasion that filled members of the tribal community with pride and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to preserving and promoting India's linguistic and cultural diversity.

Union Minister on the Significance of the Books

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, was present at the launch of the books at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. On the occasion, he said that the books capture the cultural diversity of the country. He said these books will play an important role as reference books for future generations. He added that the publications launched today mark an important milestone in documenting the Presidential journey of President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)