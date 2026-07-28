The CBI has deputed two prosecutors to the Special Fast Track Court hearing the NEET UG paper leak case. The court will consider the charge sheet against 13 arrested accused tomorrow. Bail pleas for several accused are pending or have been rejected.

NEET Paper Leak Case Heads to Special Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deputed two prosecutors in the Special Fast Track Court for the hearing of the paper leak and connected cases. Senior Public Prosecutor VK Pathak and Public Prosecutor Arjun Anand have been deputed to the court of Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga, who is holding the special court designated under the Public Examinations (Prevention of unfair means) Act, 2024. An official order was issued in this regard on July 28.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga is to consider the charge sheet filed in the NEET UG Paper leak case tomorrow. The agency has filed a charge sheet in this case. The same is to be put up for consideration before the special court. The CBI has arrested 13 accused in this case.

Status of Bail Pleas

The trial court has rejected the bail plea of Dr. Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure. Other accused Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, has withdrawn his bail plea.

Two bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal are pending for hearing on August 3.

Chargesheet Filed Under New Anti-Cheating Law

The chargesheet is scheduled to come before the special fast-track court set up for hearing of the paper leak case tomorrow. The charge sheet has been filed by the Economic Offence of the CBI.

This case was registered Under section 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, 303(2) of BNS 2023 and Section. 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988 and Section 10 read with Section 3, 4, 5 and Section 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Accused in Judicial Custody, NTA Officials Under Scanner

The accused persons, namely Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Subham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahalad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr. Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, are in judicial custody.

The CBI has kept open the further investigation to examine the role of NTA officials.

Recently, 47 NTA officials were suspended.

An FIR was registered on May 12 on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

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