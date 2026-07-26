Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to PM Narendra Modi’s 136th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode with ex-servicemen and martyrs’ families in Dehradun. He praised the programme’s role in inspiring citizens and highlighted India’s progress in defence, science and innovation.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday listened to the 136th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Gandhi Park in Dehradun along with ex-servicemen and families of martyred soldiers. Several public representatives, officials, and retired military officers were also present during the event.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ Is a Programme That Gives Positive Direction to Society: CM Dhami

After the programme, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has become an effective medium for bringing positive changes to the lives of citizens. He said the programme inspires different sections of society and spreads the message of nation-building through public participation.

CM Dhami Praises PM Modi’s Message on Defence Self-Reliance

The Chief Minister said that in this episode, the Prime Minister discussed important issues including the achievements of DRDO, India’s growing self-reliance in defence production, defence exports, water conservation, preservation of traditional handicrafts, and the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. He said the message strengthens the vision of a self-reliant India and encourages citizens to adopt indigenous products.

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India Building New Identity in Defence, Science and Innovation

CM Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is continuously achieving new milestones in defence, science, technology, innovation, and economic development. He added that the country is progressing rapidly across sectors and development in border areas is also gaining momentum. He said continuous efforts are being made to fulfil the dreams of ordinary citizens under PM Modi’s leadership.

Ministers, Officials and Former Military Officers Attend Event

Those present at the Gandhi Park event included Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, responsibility holder Subhash Barthwal, Secretary Yugal Kishore Pant, Major General Sammi Sabharwal (Retd.), along with several dignitaries, ex-servicemen, and officials.

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