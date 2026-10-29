A container truck loaded with embroidery machinery overturned beside a motorcycle in Surat. CCTV showed the riders narrowly escaping. No one was injured.

A woman and a man riding a motorcycle in Gujarat's Surat were saved in the nick of time when a container truck loaded with heavy embroidery machinery toppled right beside them. Caught on CCTV, the terrifying moment shows the two-wheeler passing dangerously close to the massive vehicle as it overturned, narrowly escaping what could have been a fatal accident.

The accident took place at around 11 PM on Tuesday near Chikuwadi Bridge in Surat. The container was moving along the road when it suddenly lost balance and overturned, leaving the motorcyclists perilously close to the falling vehicle.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the container travelling along the road before abruptly tipping over. A woman and a man on a motorcycle are seen passing alongside at the same moment. As the heavy vehicle crashes onto the road, the two narrowly escape being caught underneath it.

The sudden crash triggered panic in the busy neighbourhood, with the overturned container bringing traffic to a halt and drawing the attention of people nearby. Despite the scale of the accident, no one was injured.

The container was carrying heavy embroidery machinery, which had reportedly not been secured properly inside the vehicle. As it travelled along the road, the machinery shifted towards one side, throwing the container off balance. The driver was unable to regain control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information and moved the container to the side of the road. The machinery and other goods inside were subsequently transferred to other vehicles.

The driver was safe, and no injuries were reported. The identities of the two-wheeler riders remain unknown, as neither has contacted the police following the incident.

Police are investigating the accident. The incident also raises concerns about the risks posed by improperly secured heavy machinery during transportation, particularly on busy roads where a sudden loss of balance can endanger other road users.