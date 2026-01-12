Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, stated that a country's development is largely based on its youth. He flagged off the Swadeshi Sankalp Run in Dehradun and paid tribute to the social reformer.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reflected on Swami Vivekananda's message on the birth anniversary of the social reformer, saying that a country's development is "largely based on its youth."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the National Youth Programme on Monday, Dhami flagged off the Swadeshi Sankalp Run at Gandhi Park in Dehradun, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Swami Vivekananda, and bowed in reverence to him. He also honoured institutions working to promote indigenous products.

Youth Key to National Development: CM Dhami

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised the significance of youth in a country's progress. "... No country can become developed economically, politically, and culturally unless its youth is united and has a strong sense of nationalistic values embedded in them. We are the youngest populated country in the world. Any country's development is largely based on its young people. We need to channelise our youth in the right direction....," Dhami stated.

'PM Modi opening opportunities for youth'

He further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in opening floodgates of opportunities for the country's young population. "... Swami Vivekanand ji is the source of inspiration for our youth. Our country has the youngest population in the world, with more than 65% of the population under 42 years of age. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, youth are getting opportunities in various fields..."

The Chief Minister added that Swami Vivekananda's message--"Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is achieved"--will continue to inspire the youth in laying a strong foundation for the nation.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his 164th birth anniversary. PM Modi said that Swami Vivekananda remains a "powerful source of inspiration for India's youth," and his personality and works continue to strengthen the resolve for a developed India.

"My respectful tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the powerful source of inspiration for India's youth power, on his birth anniversary. His personality and works continuously infuse new energy into the resolve for a developed India. My wish is that this divine occasion of National Youth Day brings new strength and new self-confidence for all fellow citizens, especially our young companions," PM Modi wrote on X. (ANI)