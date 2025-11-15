Congress's Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' won the Anta Assembly by-election in Rajasthan. While accepting the defeat, BJP minister Kirori Lal Meena praised the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, where the alliance is set to form the government.

Congress Wins Anta By-poll in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Minister Kirori Lal Meena congratulated Congress candidate Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' on his victory in the Anta Assembly by-election. "They definitely won... In a democracy, one has to accept the decision of the people," Meena told ANI, acknowledging the people's mandate.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meena also expressed his party's satisfaction with the outcome of the Bihar Assembly elections, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the government. "We achieved a major victory in the elections. People doubted whether this would happen... However, all previous records have been broken...," he added.

Congress candidate Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' has won the Anta Assembly by-election, defeating BJP candidate Morpal Suman and securing a crucial victory for the party in Rajasthan's political landscape. 'Bhaya' has secured 69,571 votes and defeated the BJP's Morpal Suman by a margin of 15,612 votes. According to Election Commission of India's data, after 20 rounds of the votes being counted, Congress candidate Pramod Jain emerged victorious. Jain had been leading in the polls since the vote counting started at 8 AM.

Repolling in Rajasthan's Baran district following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, who was convicted in a case dating back to 2005. The case pertained to him threatening a government official and he was convicted in May this year. The Congress leader faced off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Morpal Suman. There were a total of 15 candidates in the electoral fray, with Jain winning with a margin of more than 15 thousand votes, with the BJP candidate being the runner-up.

By-elections Held Across Multiple States

The bye-elections, being held simultaneously with the Bihar Assembly elections, began at 8 am and cover constituencies spread across Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Results in J&K and Mizoram

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling for the bye-elections was held in Budgam following the resignation of Omar Abdullah from the constituency. Chief Minister Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 assembly elections. Meanwhile, in other constituencies, the ECI has declared results for Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota and Mizoram's Dampa. While BJP leader Devyani Rana won Nagrota, Mizo National Front leader R Lalthangliana won Dampa with a margin of 24 thousand and 562 votes respectively. Rana, daughter of late Devender Rana managed to retain the seat for the party, beating nine other candidates. Rana is the daughter of former BJP MLA Devender Rana, who died on October 31, 2024, a week after taking oath as MLA of J-K Assembly. Rana had been a two time MLA of Nagrota. While he won the 2024 polls under the BJP ticket, he was part of the JKNC and won under their ticket in 2014.

NDA Set to Form Government in Bihar

In Bihar, according to the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party, securing 88 seats, followed closely by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 83 seats. From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 18 seats. For the Mahagathbandhan, RJD has secured 24 seats, while the Indian National Congress has so far managed to secure just six seats. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)