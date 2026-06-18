LoP Yashpal Arya confirms Congress is developing a structured roadmap for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections after a strategy meeting led by Kumari Selja, focusing on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots and reviewing performance.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Yashpal Arya on Thursday said that the Congress is working on a structured organisational roadmap ahead of the upcoming 20227 Assembly elections, following a detailed strategy meeting chaired by AICC General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja in Dehradun.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking about the discussions held with district and metropolitan Congress leaders, Arya said the meeting focused on reviewing organisational performance and strengthening grassroots-level work across the state.

Party is United, Roadmap Being Developed: Arya

"Congress in-charge Kumari Selja held extensive discussions yesterday with the presidents of the District Congress Committees, the Metropolitan Congress Committees, and all the senior leaders of our affiliated organisations. She provided guidelines and also sought feedback on where the organisation lacks, how those gaps can be rectified, and how the District Congress Committee's organisational activities and our public relations campaign are functioning," Arya told ANI.

He added that the party is united, future programmes are being finalised, and a comprehensive roadmap and strategy are being developed with senior leaders. "The entire party is united, and our future programmes are being finalised. Today's meeting is a very important one, with all our senior leaders present. We are developing a comprehensive framework and a roadmap, and we will work within a strategy," Arya said.

Kumari Selja's Directives to Party Cadre

The remarks came as part of Selja's two-day visit to Uttarakhand, during which she reviewed the performance on Wednesday of district and metropolitan presidents appointed under the party's organisational restructuring drive. She also interacted with office-bearers and directed them to strengthen booth-level outreach and intensify public mobilisation against the ruling BJP.

During the meeting, Selja also instructed leaders aspiring to contest the upcoming Assembly elections to step down from organisational posts before entering the electoral fray, stressing that organisational responsibility and electoral ambitions should not overlap.

Party leaders were asked to submit performance reports and a three-month action roadmap, which will be periodically reviewed by the leadership as part of the party's preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. (ANI)