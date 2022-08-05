Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress workers begin nationwide 'anti inflation' protest amid ED National Herald case probe

    In a statement, the Congress party said that its elected officials would march to 'Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan' in Delhi to protest, and its senior leaders would join the 'Prime Minister House Gherao' rally. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    Congress has planned a nationwide protest against price increases, unemployment, and the imposition of the Goods and Services Tax on food items (GST), on Friday. Last week, the party said in a statement that its elected representatives will march to 'Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan' in Delhi to protest and senior leaders will also attend the 'Prime Minister House Gherao' rally.

    Friday's protest comes amid the Gandhis and Congress leaders questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case. The investigation agency has also advanced the searches while intensifying the probe. Last week, Rahul Gandhi was among several top leaders detained during protests against Sonia Gandhi's questioning. 

    Mallikarjun Kharge, the opposition leader in Rajya Sabha, was grilled for more than six hours on Thursday. He and his party colleague, Jairam Ramesh, mentioned that he had to host a dinner for Margaret Alva, the opposition-backed candidate for Vice President elections.

    Meanwhile, with the parliament's monsoon session underway, the opposition has constantly raised the price rise issue. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen suspensions as opposition members' 'unruly behaviour.'

    Earlier this week, in response to a debate on price rises in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman said, "Global agencies have ranked India's economy high. We've never seen a pandemic like this before... we were all trying to ensure that people in our constituencies are given extra help. I recognise that everyone has played their role, including MPs and state governments.

    "So, I fully credit the Indian people for this... even in the face of adversity, we can stand up and be recognised as the fastest growing economy," she stressed. 

    National Congress units have started tweeting as they prepare for the protest. "We are not afraid; Congress will continue to raise the voices of all classes of people who the 'Modi Made Disaster has targeted.' Tomorrow, there will be a 'Halla Bol' protest against India's rising inflation, unemployment, and high GST," the Haryana Youth Congress post read on Thursday.

    The Himachal Pradesh Congress tweeted, "A Halla Bol will take place tomorrow... against rising inflation, unemployment, and the GST. Come with Congress and raise the voice of the people. Modinomics is silly," 

    Also Read: National Herald case: ED resumes searches at Young Indian office as Congress leader Kharge arrives

    Also Read: Do whatever you want, not afraid of PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi on National Herald case

    Also Read: Rahul Gandhi detained, calls India 'police state' under 'king' Modi

