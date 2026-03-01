Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar in Assam on March 13 to lay foundation stones for development projects. The visit, announced by Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, comes ahead of the state's upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

PM Modi to Visit Kokrajhar Ahead of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kokrajhar in Assam on March 13, Assam Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the Assam Minister said that the PM Modi will lay foundation stones of development projects in the state. "On the upcoming 13th, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the market to lay the foundation stone for a project. According to an agreement, another project's foundation stone also needs to be laid. The government list has not been released yet," Urkhao Gwra Brahma said.

PM Modi's Assam visit comes ahead of the State Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

BJP Launches 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Earlier on February 28, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from the Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district in view of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister, while initiating the first phase of the march, sought the support of the public for the party's future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP Saturday launched the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' across the state in view of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The first phase of the journey runs from February 28 to March 9.

According to the State BJP, through this yatra, the developmental and welfare initiatives of both the Central and State Governments will be taken to the people, while also seeking the blessings of the citizens of Assam for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Campaign Songs Released

During a programme held at the BJP State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, three "Election Songs" for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 campaign were officially released by the Chief Minister.

This comes as the BJP is looking to secure a third consecutive term in the state, defeating the Congress in the upcoming elections.