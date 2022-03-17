Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress Vs Congress: 'Detractors should not forget...'

    The Congress seems to be imploding post the five-state assembly election disaster with voices with the party either undermining the top leadership or seeking their exit. And then there are others who are defending the 'Gandhi Parivar' despite the debacle.

    Congress Vs Congress siddaramaiah defends Sonia Gandhi Kapil Sibal Sidhu
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to remind the detractors that the party held power in more than 15 states and at the Centre under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.

    Also Read: Start dialogue with like-minded parties, G-23 tells Sonia Gandhi

    "It is unfortunate that some of those who forced Sonia Gandhi back to active politics are opposing her now. When Sonia Gandhi was grieving her husband's sacrifice for our nation, it was the same people who thought only Sonia Gandhi can save Congress," he said.

    "Sonia Gandhi had set an example to the whole world by sacrificing the position of Prime Minister, after leading Congress to victory in 2004. This sacrifice shall always be remembered," he added.

    While claiming that the party is always committed to politics backed by ideology, the senior Congress leader said, "The Congress may be facing a temporary setback due to communal politics, fake narratives through media & money-driven elections, but the truth shall ultimately win."

    Siddaramaiah's remarks come hours after reports that some Congress leaders had expressed their lack of faith in the leadership of the Gandhis, including Rahul and Priyanka, since the disappointing outing in the assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

    Also Read: Congress vs Congress: A pushback for Kapil Sibal from his colleague

    Just a day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the Punjab Congress chief's post, he put the Congress party through more embarrassment when he took to Twitter and praised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for unfurling a new anti-mafia era in the state. 

    Running down his own party's government further when he hoped that the new AAP government would bring back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies.

    This is not the first time that Sidhu has taken potshots at his own party. More recently, following the party's drubbing in the Punjab elections, he had congratulated the people of Punjab for their 'excellent decision' to choose AAP. 

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 2:28 PM IST
